The Menopause Society Receives $5 Million Grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to Forward the Digital-Innovation Phase of Its NextGen Now Initiative

Grant will help create a robust digital ecosystem designed to transform and scale menopause education and training worldwide

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menopause Society today announced a $5 million grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, led by philanthropist and New York Mets Owner Alex Cohen. The grant will support the digital-innovation phase of the NextGen Now initiative and create a comprehensive digital ecosystem to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies, ensuring seamless access and consistent updates of educational content. Launched in June, the NextGen Now initiative supports comprehensive training programs for the current and next generation of healthcare professionals to improve the care of midlife women.

Menopause remains one of the most overlooked and underserved areas in medicine, even though it affects a growing number of women every year. Through the NextGen Now initiative, The Menopause Society is committed to reaching 25,000 healthcare professionals within the next 3 years and ultimately improving the lives of millions of women navigating the complexities of menopause.

"We are deeply grateful and excited for the support of Alex Cohen and the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation in our NextGen Now initiative. This commitment empowers us to continue advancing our mission and strategy while embracing new opportunities to expand our reach and influence. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater results together," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society.

The new gift makes possible The Menopause Society's vision for a holistic digital strategy for NextGen Now, through multiple components, including an integrated digital-learning platform, advanced virtual- and augmented-reality modules, and a dynamic mobile app.

"Support for women in menopause has been delayed for far too long," said Alex Cohen, President of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. "We are proud to support The Menopause Society. Nobody should be confused about their symptoms and suffer in silence."

This type of comprehensive approach is necessary to fill the current gap of knowledge resulting from too little attention to and focus on the menopause transition and beyond as well as other common midlife women's health issues in medical training programs.

"We have our certification program that is designed to enhance clinicians' training and differentiate them from other practitioners, but that by itself does not make up for the lack of specialized training provided in current medical curricula," says Dr. Faubion. "NextGen Now will take participants to an entirely new level of real-world experience, supplemented with the most current research and best practices."

NextGen Now is a multiphase initiative spanning several years and many projects and programs. To continue its success, additional support is still needed. This includes funding for research and data collection.

To learn more about how you can provide funding for the NextGen Now Initiative, contact Carolyn Develen ([email protected]), chief operating officer of The Menopause Society.

The Menopause Society is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and providing them with the tools and resources to improve the health of women during the menopause transition and beyond. As the leading authority on menopause since 1989, the nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization serves as the independent, evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, the media, and the public and leads the conversation about improving women's health and healthcare experiences. To learn more, visit menopause.org.

SOURCE The Menopause Society