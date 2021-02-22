The MENTOR Network Completes Acquisition of D&S Community Services

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network (MENTOR), the premier home and community based provider of specialized health care, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of D&S Community Services (D&S). The acquisition strengthens MENTOR's focus on expanding the availability of services that support the overall health and well-being of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) across the country, as well as the opportunity for these individuals to thrive in community-based settings.

"D&S has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality services to the individuals in their care," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of The MENTOR Network. "Together, we will expand the availability of critical services for underserved individuals and help provide stronger care coordination and quality supports that positively influence outcomes for individuals of all abilities. We look forward to continuing to advance our mission to provide innovative, quality, community-based support that leads to growth and independence regardless of the intellectual, physical, or behavioral challenges individuals face—particularly during this period when the pandemic is putting particular stress on them and their families."

"D&S has seen significant expansion over the years and joining The MENTOR Network is the next step in that growth," added Mickey Atkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of D&S Community Services. "Our mission has always been to provide exceptional person-centered services to promote optimal independence and quality of life for a very vulnerable population. I feel confident that becoming part of The MENTOR Network will enable us to further our mission and create increased resources for the communities we serve."

As part of this acquisition, MENTOR will increase access to services for people with I/DD in New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, D&S has served more than 9,000 individuals since its founding. The company emphasizes exceptional quality services and innovation and offers a broad array of home and community-based services specially designed to help individuals with I/DD realize a life of independence and self-determination.

"MENTOR's core values include integrity, respect, inclusion and growth—values we also see reflected at D&S," McKinney added. "We look forward to continuing to grow our I/DD services and support for the people of New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky."

Atkins further stated, "Joining with MENTOR will enhance our offerings and provide our employees the opportunity to be part of an organization with a broad focus on supporting individuals with disabilities and elders in need of support through innovative care and services."

The MENTOR Network is a premier provider of home and community-based health care, inspired by our core values of respect, integrity, inclusion and growth. We offer adults, children, and their families innovative, quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual or behavioral challenges people face. We are proud to support more than 35,000 individuals across 37 states with the care and support needed to thrive.

