The MENTOR Network Completes Acquisition of Embassy Management LLC's Aacres, SL Start, Aspire and Creative Work Solutions Programs

"Embassy's high quality care standards and strong values have allowed the company to create a lasting impact in communities across the West," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Office of The MENTOR Network. "We look forward to serving more people and families in California and Nevada, and expanding our high-quality, community-based services to communities in New Mexico and Idaho."

Since its founding, Embassy has emphasized dignity, accountability, and respect in all its programs, specializing in the development of innovative, individualized programs for the communities it serves.

"We recognize the immense skill and expertise across these programs and look forward to learning form one another," McKinney added.

MENTOR's acquisition of Embassy was finalized on July 7, 2021

The MENTOR Network is a premier provider of home and community-based health care, inspired by our core values of respect, integrity, inclusion and growth. We offer adults, children, and their families innovative, quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual or behavioral challenges people face. We are proud to support more than 50,000 individuals across 40 states with the care and support needed to thrive.

