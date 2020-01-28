The Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC) Appoints First Full-time Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC) welcomes Dr. Mark R. Nelson, MBA, CAE to the organization as the trade association's first Executive Director.

Dr. Nelson comes to MAC with award-winning, international leadership experience in nonprofit member organizations. With a collaborative management style and trained in data-driven decision making, he is known for his focus on helping volunteer-driven organizations evolve with sensitivity to multiple stakeholders and the workforce development implications.

Mark Nelson, MAC, Executive Director

"After more than 20 years of successful volunteer-led efforts to grow a community focused on the integrity of the electronic payments ecosystem, we are excited to bring Mark Nelson on as our first Executive Director," said Georgia Stravakis, MAC President.

MAC recently achieved a new membership milestone of 1,400 members. As Executive Director, Dr. Nelson will work with MAC's volunteer leadership and the broader membership to develop and implement a roadmap to continue the organization's growth. That plan for growth will build upon MAC's distinguished reputation for combatting fraud through quality education and other means of cross-industry collaboration and engagement. Last year's Level Up Conference featured record attendance and MAC expects this year's conference attendance to exceed that.

"I am truly impressed by the quality of MAC's programs and clear focus on its mission, and I am both excited and honored to be chosen as the organization's first Executive Director," Nelson said. "There are many opportunities ahead for MAC and I look forward to collaborating with our members and partners to blend passion with purpose. I hope to interact directly with many of our members at the Level Up 20 Conference in Las Vegas this March 2nd through 5th."

Mark began his tenure with MAC on January 1, 2020. He will serve in an ex officio capacity on the Board of Directors and report to the Board President.

About Merchant Acquirers Committee

MAC is a nonprofit industry organization created to facilitate communication between its members. MAC's mission is to strengthen the payments ecosystem through ongoing education, communication, and cooperation among all its members, and we think that journey begins with anyone in the payments value chain. MAC achieves its mission through its annual conference (MAC Level Up), regional educational events, monthly webinars, as well as member alerts and bulletins. Members include acquiring banks, ISOs, credit card brands, Nacha, merchant monitoring vendors, law enforcement agencies, MSBs, lenders, payment processors, software and hardware vendors, security vendors, and payment facilitators.

Contact information:

Name: Mark Nelson or Brian Reddoch

Email: 233132@email4pr.com

Organization: Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC)

Company URL: www.macmember.org and www.macmemberevent.org

SOURCE Merchant Acquirers' Committee

