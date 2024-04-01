The Meritage Resort and Spa Unveils $25 Million Reimagination

Inspired by the Mission-style architecture of a modern vineyard, the newly redesigned Meritage Resort & Spa invites you to experience the largest Napa Valley resort situated on more than 36 sprawling acres, featuring 9 acres of active vineyards. Renowned as a premier, singular destination for everything Napa has to offer, the resort is proud to introduce guests to the next evolution of The Meritage experience: a gateway to the best of California Wine Country with a new look that encompasses and reflects the heart of its locale.

"Recognizing the property's heritage as an iconic community staple in Napa Valley over the last two decades, we are thrilled to usher in a new era of The Meritage with a fresh vision that preserves the soul of a resort that people know and love," said Joe Leinacker, managing director of The Meritage Resort and Spa. "Our goal is to capture the spirit of the vines that so often attract people to the region while redesigning the overall resort experience to appeal to the discerning traveler with a passion for places that provide a well-balanced mix of natural beauty, restfulness, adventure and togetherness to draw them back time and again."

Offering an unparalleled Napa experience, the resort is currently home to multiple on-site tasting rooms, a locally sourced artisanal market, and a state-of-the-art food and wine center all housed in an eclectic village that frames the Grand Lawn. The campus also features six elevated dining options, a six-lane chic bowling lounge, two relaxing pools and wellness centers, and the 22,000-square-foot Spa Terra, nestled in an Estate Cave beneath the property's own Trinitas vineyard. With 80,000 combined square feet of venue space, ranging from the region's largest indoor ballroom to a hillside vineyard deck, as well as rich programming and a schedule full of classes, concerts, and events, the resort offers a sprawling wine country playground making it a destination in itself. Capping off a series of renovations that began in 2022 with the redesign of the Meritage and Carneros Ballrooms, the most recent updates culminate in the completion of reimagined rooms at The Meritage Resort and Spa for a new generation of travelers.

A New Look for Flagship Accommodations

Made possible by the Busch Family and Pacific Hospitality Group's multi-million dollar investment the design of rooms and corridors, ballrooms and meeting rooms was spearheaded by leading hospitality design firm HBA San Francisco, while Hatch Design re-imagined the look of the lobby and bar and the talented, in-house designer Charlotte Einar was the creative lead of design for the other areas. Together, they all collaborated to give guests a cohesive, harmonious experience inspired by the land on which the property is set and the rolling golden hills that surround it.

Designed to be elegant yet modern, the tone of the resort experience is first set when guests step into the new lobby. Outfitted with a classic grand piano and a towering double-sided fireplace centerpiece that is anchored to a beamed vaulted ceiling above, the living room-style entry features spacious seating surrounded by windows that flood the space with natural light. Nearby, guests pair their arrival with a welcome cocktail and bite at the now elevated and expanded chic new Commons Bar.

Beyond the lobby, a transformed adults-only pool and relaxing full-service casual dining amenity area awaits, complete with more lounge chair spaces and luxurious revamped private cabanas providing guests extra poolside pampering among the valley's beloved seasonal sunshine and stunning vineyard views.

The resort's flagship guestrooms have been reconceptualized into two distinct new products, both of which harness the destination's warmth and natural beauty creating a timeless design. Encompassing a full transformation of the original property's 322 rooms, the new guestrooms offer 157 Meritage rooms, which showcase elevated craftsmanship with touches inspired by a modern vineyard farmhouse aesthetic, while 165 new Bordeaux rooms give a nod to the property's original Mission-style architecture and design.

Combining neutral tones, luxurious linen, warm leather accents and plush furnishing, the Meritage rooms seamlessly blend sumptuous elements of comfort with an approachable softness. The accommodations are outfitted with new broadloom carpeting showcasing a modern basket weave pattern, luxurious Frette Linen bedding, refined drapery and bespoke furnishings, from built-in millwork and wingback chairs to custom decorative lighting and sleek patio furniture for a complete floor-to-ceiling remodel. Upon sliding open each room's rich barn-style bathroom door, guests will also find vanities with state-of-the-art touchscreen lighted mirrors, designer sconces and fixtures, as well as stone countertops with a full-height, designer-tiled splash.

The Bordeaux guestrooms are influenced by the region's agricultural history, bounty and grains, painting the spaces with a tonal color scheme, featuring finishes with an organic feel. Similar to their Meritage counterparts, the rooms are elevated with new carpeting, linens, stone-topped cabinetry, renovated bathrooms and furnishings, including new artwork, subtle geometric textured wall coverings and dark bronze and brushed brass touches to give depth and softness while maintaining a minimalistic, yet elegant and cozy design.

A New Age of World-Class Dining

Ember: Rustic and warm like its namesake, the destination's newest premier steakhouse is inspired by the power of incredible dishes that 'kindle' connections between culinary savants and everyday food lovers alike. Chef Cary Roy ensures every detail exceeds expectations with carefully-curated menus featuring Double R-Ranch Ribeye, Tomahawk, and New York Strip cuts, as well as succulent Kurobuta Iberico Pork Chops paired with an array of wines and elixirs.





These fresh culinary experiences are rounded out by the property's existing concepts, including the favorite Italian-inspired farm-to-table restaurant, Olive & Hay; its gourmet market and deli, Fivetown Grocery; and three additional tasting rooms, including their signature winery Trinitas Cellars.

A New Way to Save

The $25 million renovation debut comes on the heels of the Meritage Collection's unveiling of its new Stay Golden loyalty program, which includes The Meritage Resort & Spa along with other acclaimed properties in Kauai, Austin and Huntington Beach. The Stay Golden program, which is free to join, features two membership levels (18 KARAT and 24 KARAT), giving members exclusive access to discounts, amenities, and upgrades such as complimentary welcome beverages, spa enhancements, exclusive room upgrades, early event access and more.

To celebrate the inauguration of the renovated resort, The Meritage invites guests to book the limited-time "Discover Vineyard Elegance" package, which includes a $200 resort credit to enjoy the new expanded offerings found throughout the resort. Starting rates for the new Bordeaux and Meritage guest rooms begin at $379 per night.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.MeritageResort.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Meritage Resort & Spa