THE MERUELO GROUP APPOINTS FASHION DESIGNER RHUIGI VILLASEÑOR AS A CREATIVE STRATEGIST, THROUGH HIS AGENCY RHEIMAGINE, TO OVERSEE CREATIVE DIRECTION ACROSS NHL'S ARIZONA COYOTES AND ICONIC SAHARA LAS VEGAS HOTEL AND CASINO

Latest Move Coincides with Unveiling of Coyotes' New Brand Campaign Reflecting Company's Evolution and a Focus on their Fans + Continuing to Reimagine the iconic Sahara Las Vegas

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Coyotes announced today that global fashion designer and Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor has partnered with the Meruelo Group as a Creative Strategist through his agency, Rheimagine. Joining for the 2022-2023 season, Villaseñor will be at the helm of exclusive player, team and fan apparel, including a special edition on ice jersey, hoodies, shirts and hats.

THE MERUELO GROUP APPOINTS FASHION DESIGNER RHUIGI VILLASEÑOR AS A CREATIVE STRATEGIST TO OVERSEE CREATIVE DIRECTION Photo Credit: Lea Colombo

The partnership is a perfect marriage of sport and fashion, representing the first time Villaseñor has worked with a professional sports team in this capacity. The Coyotes, the first and only NHL team with a Latino majority owner in Alex Meruelo as well as a Latino President and CEO in Xavier Gutierrez, also unveiled a new brand campaign, including a refreshed identity, reflecting the team's commitment to excite its growing fanbase through a dynamic new rallying cry video. In his new role, a first for the Meruelo Group, Villaseñor, the founder and creative director of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude and Creative Director of Bally, will collaborate with the team on a range of projects, including a new Coyotes-exclusive Collection and special edition Third Jersey.

In addition to his collaborations with the Coyotes, Villaseñor will work with the iconic Sahara Las Vegas. This partnership was teased in his Spring Summer of 2022 Show "Monaco, With God's Help," in which multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Metro Boomin wore a Rhude Sahara smoking jacket .

Alex Meruelo Jr., Chief Brand Officer of the Coyotes said, "I have always dreamt of merging sports with fashion and culture to create a global brand that is on the forefront of pushing the boundaries. The moment I met Rhuigi, I knew he was the perfect fit. He is a true visionary who embraces the history of the Coyotes brand and knows exactly what it will take to bring it to the next level. As one of the most influential people in fashion today, Rhuigi brings his unique creative talents to help inspire and energize our fans. Together, we have set out to reimagine how a sports team can interact with its supporters and its region. We are beyond thrilled to unveil our bold and creative ambition – and to introduce him to our Pack, the greatest sports fans in the world."

Villaseñor brings an inspiring story and a powerful legacy to his new role. After growing up in the Philippines and moving to Los Angeles as a teenager, he launched his cult brand at the age of 23 without any formal design training. Now with the Coyotes, he intends to expand the team's fanbase by delivering a fresh aesthetic that taps into culture around the sport .

"Partnering with the Arizona Coyotes is an incredible opportunity for me – and a unique challenge," said Villaseñor. "I'm so excited to explore and reimagine how fans can express their love for a hockey team that plays in the desert. We are approaching this challenge like I do with all of my collections – working to create the perfect blend of sportswear and style through a commitment to imagination, individuality and this spirit of play. Now that I have a deep understanding of who I'm designing for, I can't wait to work with Alex and the Coyotes' talented staff to help strengthen the organization's incredible connection with its fans."

For the new #RunWithThePack brand campaign, the Arizona Coyotes engaged global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency UEG to create a high intensity 90-second brand film to kick off the new season. From the sands of the desert to the blue ice of the hockey rink, from the inner cities to the expansive mesas, the Coyotes embody the true spirit of Arizona and the new creative serves as a visceral rally cry for home team pride. As the season begins, the video will foster excitement, especially in light of the organization's recent move to Tempe.

For more information, images and video on the new brand campaign, visit here .

Villaseñor's Collection and special edition third jersey will be released in the 2022-2023 season.

