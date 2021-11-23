The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska Recommends The Steinberg Law Group For Your Mesothelioma or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Case

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients can be up to 50 years, the majority of people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

Alaska is presently home to numerous geological formations of rock where naturally occurring asbestos is known to form. These natural deposits often form adjacent to other minerals that are being mined, which can release asbestos fibers into the air. Efforts by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate the use of asbestos in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s came too late for many Alaskans who were potentially exposed to asbestos for decades in industries such as manufacturing, construction, shipbuilding, oil refining, mining and power generation. In addition, many of Alaska's military bases such as Fort Richardson and Kodiak Naval Station exposed thousands of veterans to asbestos during the twentieth century. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

