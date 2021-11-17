The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Massachusetts Recommends The Steinberg Law Group For Your Mesothelioma or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Case

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Massachusetts has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer cases. With over 36 years of experience, and offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint and a record of success spanning decades. Your case may be worth over $1,000,000. Call (888) 891-2200 to find out. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma victims is between 10 and 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

Massachusetts ranks in the top half in the United States for asbestos-related deaths due in large part to popular industries such as shipping, manufacturing, mining and textiles. Asbestos was also heavily used in the building of naval vessels, which occurred at shipyards up and down the coast. In addition, many structures built decades ago still contain asbestos and require careful cleaning and removal by professional asbestos abatement teams so not to cause the asbestos to become airborne. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

For more information about mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE The Steinberg Law Group