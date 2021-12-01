The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of North Carolina Recommends The Steinberg Law Group For Your Mesothelioma or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Case

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of North Carolina has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com .

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



North Carolina has a long history of exposure to asbestos. From naturally occurring asbestos around the Appalachian Mountain range, to vermiculite-processing plants in Franklin County, Sanford and Spruce Pine, to asbestos-contaminated talc mines, a major reason residents of North Carolina have a higher incidence of mesothelioma than the national average is due to the abundance of asbestos in the state. The state's large military bases and industrial worksites are also a major source of potential asbestos exposure for residents North Carolina. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com.

