The Messina Group Acquires Segal Communications

Launched in 2018, Segal Communications quickly established a reputation as a trusted partner providing clients with strategic, creative and nimble results. Today, clients from venture-backed startups to national retail chains work with Segal Communications for the firm's deep experience in media and influencer relations, social, digital and experiential marketing to help evolve, promote and protect company brands.

"Sarah has built an agency that shares the same culture and entrepreneurial values as ours, along with deep expertise to complement our client suite of services," said Jim Messina, CEO of The Messina Group. "Her background as a journalist arms her with an invaluable perspective that we anticipate to be critical as newsrooms continue to transition to digital formats."

Segal began her career as a broadcast journalist before establishing herself as a communications leader and trusted advisor for brands and experts across consumer technology, food, lifestyle, and hospitality industries. Her multidisciplinary team includes other former journalists, agency executives, and influencer relations specialists that work to keep brands relevant with custom campaigns to produce meaningful results.

"The Messina Group is admired for its entrepreneurial spirit and passion for growth. It is constantly striving to do best-in-class services for its clients and offer additional services. I'm thrilled for Segal Communications to be a part of this pacesetting team," said Sarah Segal, Founder of Segal Communications. "We look forward to continuing to grow the Segal practice with the support, guidance, and camaraderie of The Messina Group company staff.

The addition of Segal Communications further strengthens TMG's strategic communications capabilities. In 2018, TMG acquired Greenbrier Partners , a firm that consults for some of the world's leading companies, organizations, and individuals, offering expertise in corporate communications and media relations, crisis management and preparedness, and public affairs. TMG also co-founded Amplify , a full service media buying agency that works with TV, cable, radio, and satellite outlets across the country to buy and place commercial advertising.

About Segal Communications

Segal Communications is a consumer technology and lifestyle agency that helps the world's leading companies, organizations, and individuals establish their brands, build their reputations, and amplify their stories. The diversity of our experience is as diverse as our client mix. From multinational corporations to disruptive start-ups, the Segal team has a deep understanding of the media landscape and a passion for storytelling. For more information, visit: www.segalcommunications.com .

About The Messina Group

The Messina Group is a full-service consulting firm led by Jim Messina, whose revolutionary tactics fusing technology and politics led President Obama's 2012 campaign to victory. With proven experience working across five continents, The Messina Group helps corporations, political parties, governments, and advocacy clients achieve their goals with strategies that are data-driven and measurable. For more information, visit: www.themessinagroup.com .

