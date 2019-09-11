NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The metabolomics market was valued at USD 1,637.43 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3,565.82 million by 2024. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The high growth rate for this market is primarily due to its high demand in scientific communities for better analysis of diseases, biological processes, and growing applications in healthcare. There are a growing number of research universities collaborating with companies in developed markets, which use a combination of separation and detection techniques, such as GC-MS, for metabolite profiling of large sets of drugs for diagnosis and treatment of several chronic diseases, like diabetes mellitus. These researches are often recognized at the national level, and governments with private equity partners provide funds for more research toward drug discovery, biomarkers, and other related studies.



Scope of the Report

Metabolomics represent a systematic study of unique chemical processes inside the cells, which involve metabolites. The collection of entire metabolites in a biological cell, tissue, organ, or organism is called metabolome, which are the end products of cellular processes. In the past one decade, the scientific communities across the world have been integrating proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic information, which helps in the early analysis of any chronic genetic or infectious diseases. These are funded by several private and public funding, which helps in the growth of the metabolomics market.



Key Market Trends

Biomarker and Drug Discovery Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue



The biomarket and drug discovery segment, under application, is projected to record a CAGR of 13.4%, over the forecast period.



Metabolomics focus mainly on profiling small-molecule metabolites (metabolic profiling), and differ from genomics and proteomics, which characterize the profiles of genes and proteins, respectively. Additionally, biomarkers are the objective and quantitatively-measurable indicators of biological or pathogenic processes. Both metabolomics and biomarkers are progressively used in drug discovery and development, managing disease progression, especially for the personalized or precision medicine. Metabolomics and biomarkers are likely to advance the drug development and personalized therapy in the future, mainly in highly demanding disease areas, such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, cancer, mental health, and other infectious diseases. The increasing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, such as dwindling discovery pipelines, limited budget sanctioned for a particular R&D, increasing regulatory control, significant gaps in the future drug markets, are expected to drive growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the market, over other regions, throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption rate of healthcare technology, well-established direct sales channel across the region, and continuous boost to small and mid-sized metabolomics-oriented research communities and companies, globally, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) program, help in the growth of metabolomics business.



Competitive Landscape

The metabolomics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The major global companies, such as Thermofisher, Bruker Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, are increasing collaboration with educational societies and research communities, funding them for more research with combination, separation, and detection technique licenses. With specific requirement to metabolite research, the HPLC and UPLC are increasingly preferred over other techniques for its most versatile separation method. Several pharmaceutical companies prefer research institutes for characterizing toxicological studies, to develop new drugs against infectious diseases. The technical advancements and combination with MS and NMR are being rapidly adopted, globally. These segments, thus, primarily drive the market.



