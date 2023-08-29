The metal matrix composites market to grow by USD 163.7 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand from aerospace and defense industries to drive the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal matrix composites market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 163.7 million according to Technavio. Increasing demand from the aerospace and defense industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. MMC is in high demand in the international market due to its excellent properties such as high strength, lightweight, and excellent thermal and mechanical properties. These properties make it an excellent option for aerospace and defense applications where reliability and efficiency are key factors. To improve energy efficiency and payload capacity, the aerospace and defense industry requires materials that withstand harsh environments, provide superior performance, and reduce weight. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Matrix Composites Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Metal Matrix Composites Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented this metal matrix composites market by product (aluminum, nickel, and refractory), end-user (automotive and locomotive, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the aluminum segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Metal Matrix Composites Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Trend - Increased use of MMCs in additive manufacturing is the primary trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - High production costs of MMC are a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Metal Matrix Composites Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal matrix composites market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the metal matrix composites market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal matrix composites market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal matrix composites market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metal powder bed fusion market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 682.97 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (medical and healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas, and automation and others), type (direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), and selective laser melting (SLM)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased preference for additive manufacturing is driving market growth.

The metal welding market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10.31 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (arc, resistance, oxyacetylene gas, solid state, and others), end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of laser welding equipment is notably driving market growth.

Table of Contents -

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio