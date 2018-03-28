NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05366679





The metal nanoparticles market is estimated at USD 12.35 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 25.26 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increase in application areas of metal nanoparticles, coupled with supportive government initiatives and funding, drives the demand for metal nanoparticles. Growth in concerns about toxicity of metal nanoparticles acts as a challenge in the growth of the metal nanoparticles market.



Based on metal, silver nanoparticles accounted for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market in 2016

Silver nanoparticles led the metal nanoparticles market in 2016, in terms of volume; this segment is projected to retain its leading position through 2022.Its antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms contributes toward its growing popularity.



Silver nanoparticles' unique electrical, thermal, and optical properties widen their applications from photovoltaics to chemical sensors and biological. Increase in the application scope of silver nanoparticles in the healthcare industry is expected to further boost their demand in the next few years.



Based on the end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market in 2016

Based on the end-use industry, the metal nanoparticles market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics, and others.The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment led the metal nanoparticles market in 2016.



The small size of the metal nanoparticles permits them to interact readily with the biomolecules both at the surface and inside the cells, leading to the yield of better signals and target specificity for diagnostics as well as therapeutics. This contributes toward their wide applications in image-guided in-vivo therapies as well as in in-vitro techniques in order to detect changes in organs and tissues, and to diagnose chronic diseases.



The Asia Pacific metal nanoparticles market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific metal nanoparticles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.Factors such as the growth of the pharmaceutical and electronics industries, and investments in nanotechnology research are driving the metal nanoparticles market in the region.



The markets in China and India are projected to be lucrative due to their growing end-use industries and supportive government initiatives.



Breakdown of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 20%, and Others – 45%By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, and South America – 10%



The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

1. American Elements (US)

2. Nanoshel (US)

3. Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US)

4. EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China)

5. US Research Nanomaterials (US)

6. Tanaka Holdings (Japan)

7. Meliorum Technologies (US)

8. nanoComposix (US)

9. BBI Group (UK)

10. Nanocs (US)

11. Strem Chemicals (US)



Research Objectives:

The primary objective of this study is to define, forecast, and segment the metal nanoparticles market on the basis of metal, end-use industry, and region.The study also aims at strategically analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



It also provides detailed information about the key market dynamics that include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. In addition, the study analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, investments, and agreements in the metal nanoparticles market.



Reasons to buy the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the metal nanoparticles market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the market and provides them with information about the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. This report will help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain insights to improve their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes ranking of top five players in metal nanoparticles market.



