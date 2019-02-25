The metal silos market for bulk storage is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

End- users such as farmers, farming organizations, and others need to ensure the safety of grains stored in the grain- storage silos. This increases the need for real- time monitoring systems in the grain storage silos as these systems will help end- users to monitor grain conditions frequently, thus improving storage optimization and prevent loss. Manufactures of grain storage silos are also focusing on installing improved features in their grain storage silos. The grain monitoring systems help to remotely monitor and manage real- time conditions of storage grain in storage silos. Such innovations in the market will drive the market growth. The metal silos market for bulk storage to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Growth of the construction industry

The growth of the construction industry is one of the key drivers for the global metal silos market for bulk storage as the storage of cement is major application of silos. Rapid urbanization and economic developments has increased the need for residential and commercial buildings during the past decade and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Decline in preference of coal used for power generation

Coal storage is one of the applications of silos, which is declining at a rapid rate across the world. The rise in carbon emission, especially from coal used for various applications such as power generation, has increased global warming. The increasing concern about the environment had led several countries to reduce carbon emission, which has led to the shutdown of coal power plants across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The metal silos market for bulk storage is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. Manufactures are focusing on investing in technological inn9ovation to ensure high- quality products. This has also raised the level of competition in this fragmented market will further intensify in the coming years. This metal silos market for bulk storage analysis report will help clients in identifying new growth opportunities and designing new growth strategies, in light of the competition available in this domain.



