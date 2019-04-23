The metal stamping market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023
The increasing demand for metal stamping from the APAC region will foster the market growth in the forthcoming years. Favorable government initiatives from the emerging economies including India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are creating lucrative opportunities for metal stamping products in the region. In addition, the growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, power, and consumer electronics industries will also drive the metal stamping market during the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the metal stamping market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.
Market Overview
Increasing demand from APAC
One of the growth drivers of the global metal stamping market is the increasing demand from APAC. Rapid industrialization in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea is increasing the demand for metal stamped products in APAC.
Availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes
One of the challenges in the growth of the global metal stamping market is the availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes. The rising preference for plastic materials across industries has led to a decline in the demand for metals, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the metal stamping market during 2019-2023
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
