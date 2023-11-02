The Meteor Announces Meet the Moment Featuring Prominent Inspirational Voices, Nov. 11 at the Brooklyn Museum

The Meteor

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Amanda Seyfried on Banned Books, Ilana Glazer and Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson on Climate, Allie Phillips on Abortion Bans, and More Among Speakers at 2nd Annual Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meteor—a media company focused on gender and racial justice— announced the second annual Meet the Moment, a powerful event of ideas and inspiration, on Saturday, November 11th at the Brooklyn Museum. Meet the Moment will feature talks, performances and interactive sessions on the biggest issues of the year for women and nonbinary people.

Speakers include: artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, comedian and advocate Ilana Glazer, actor and humanitarian Amanda Seyfried, influencer Allie Phillips (running for office in TN after being denied a medically necessary abortion) and many more. Full list here with more speakers to be announced.  

The format of this gathering is unique: Meet the Moment will pair voices across generations, featuring those who have been working on issues for decades alongside new leaders. Topics will include reproductive freedom, sports & culture, LGBTQ+ rights, AI, labor, our democracy and more.

"The Meteor couldn't be prouder to bring Meet the Moment back to the Brooklyn Museum for a second year, " says Cindi Leive, The Meteor co-founder and CEO. "This has been a year of brand-new challenges, losses and triumphs for women and nonbinary people, and I can't wait to hear our speakers dissect all of it—and point the way forward."  

About The Meteor
The Meteor is a media company committed to using the power of journalism and storytelling to illuminate the modern movement for gender equity and racial justice. Fueled by an innovative collective of writers, filmmakers, artists, and activists, we work across all platforms—digital, audio, film, social, and live experiences—to engage audiences, connect communities and transform culture. Our work includes podcasts like Brittany Packnett Cunningham's weekly new show UNDISTRACTED and the widely popular Because of Anita; newsletters covering themes of gender, race, body autonomy, and more; and regular briefings and workshops through our nonprofit affiliate The Meteor Fund.

