The MetroHealth System In Cleveland Adds Sectra Digital Pathology To Enterprise

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will add its digital pathology module to the Sectra enterprise imaging solution located throughout MetroHealth. This will enable pathologists to read cases from any location, including their homes, and allow for streamlined tumor board meetings and improved cancer care for patients.





"By offering integration of whole scanned slides and radiology images on one platform, Sectra represents a huge step forward in patient care," says Dr. Agnes Loeffler, Department Chair of Pathology at The MetroHealth System.

The initial implementation will focus on the development of workflows around quality assurance within pathology, seamless integration of pathology with tumor boards, and a teaching and research database for the 13 pathologists and 9 residents at MetroHealth. Efficiencies in these workflows will improve the ability of pathologists to actively participate in patient management teams. The contract was signed in October 2020.

MetroHealth's staff of 7,800 employees provides care at 4 hospitals, 20 health centers, and 40 additional sites in Northeast Ohio. Each active physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Sectra's pathology module received FDA approval in the US in March 2020 and is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

