The MetroHealth System Integrates CareSimple and Epic to Launch its Red Carpet Care Remote Patient Monitoring Program

CLEVELAND and MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimpleTM, a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution designed, developed and operated by Tactio Health Group, and The MetroHealth System, a nationally recognized public health care system located in Cleveland, Ohio, today announced that they have entered a strategic RPM integration partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, the CareSimple solution will empower the health system's Red Carpet Care Program, offered by the Population Health Innovation Institute, with patient-friendly RPM solutions. These tools will help improve health outcomes for Northeast Ohio's high-risk senior and chronically ill populations.

CareSimple is known as the solution that makes RPM simple enough for any patient. As an end-to-end virtual care offering that provides logistics, software, medical devices, and connectivity, the platform empowers payers and providers to scale monitoring beyond traditional home health applications to highly effective population health management programs made for patients of any age, condition and socioeconomic status. With CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities, MetroHealth nurses and care managers will be able to focus on interacting with patients, the key to a program's successful engagement rate. Through integration with Healthy Planet, the population health management module in MetroHealth's Epic electronic health record service, vitals are received in near real-time from the patients' cellular-enabled devices in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. This gives healthcare providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improves patient care.

"The MetroHealth System is pleased to launch CareSimple's remote patient monitoring services to benefit not only our patients but also our clinical teams," said Michael Dalton, Vice President, Virtual Care Enterprise, The MetroHealth System. "For our healthcare providers, it was important to integrate an RPM solution that required no additional training in order to utilize the technology, as well as being easy to use for our patients while providing Epic compatibility. CareSimple was able to deliver on all of these important aspects, offering a seamless workflow integration through its web-based platform that delivers near real-time clinical alerts when patient data is out of normal ranges, and ultimately allows for timely care interventions."

The MetroHealth System Red Carpet Care program offers an extension of their care team and primarily focuses on chronically ill and at-risk senior patients. The initiative works in parallel with primary care to proactively and virtually manage chronic conditions in partnership with multiple ambulatory settings through individualized care plans. The healthcare organization has already achieved demonstrable successes with the Red Carpet Care program, with over 400 patients reducing emergency department visits by 17% and inpatient utilization decreasing by 13%.

"First and foremost, we have found at MetroHealth a team of dedicated professionals with deep values, long-term vision and a profound sense of purpose, which fast cemented a great collaborative relationship between our teams. We are proud that The MetroHealth System selected our CareSimple RPM solution and dedicated services to more effectively scale their population health program," explains Michel Nadeau, CEO and President, Tactio Health Group. "Through the easy-to-use and secure RPM solution, MetroHealth can now offer end-to-end virtual care that integrates into their Epic EHR and expand the use of RPM. Together, we look forward to transforming clinically integrated remote care delivery models."

ABOUT The MetroHealth System

The MetroHealth System, Cuyahoga County's public health system, is honoring its commitment to create a healthier community by building a new hospital on its main campus in Cleveland. The building and the 25 acres of green space around it are catalyzing the revitalization of MetroHealth's West Side neighborhood.

MetroHealth's staff of 8,000 provides care at MetroHealth's four hospitals, four emergency departments and more than 20 health centers and 40 additional sites throughout Cuyahoga County. In the past year, MetroHealth has served 300,000 patients at more than 1.4 million visits in its hospitals and health centers, 75% of whom are uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

MetroHealth's Institute for H.O.P.E ® was launched in 2019 with the purpose of identifying and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) and working to eliminate the barriers to care. In 2020 alone, MetroHealth performed more than 30,000 SDoH screenings, made thousands of referrals to community-based organizations, and connected over 1,000 community members to high speed internet.

As an academic medical center, MetroHealth is committed to teaching and research. Each active staff physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. MetroHealth is a national leader in health care and research including a NIH-designated Center of Excellence in health disparities and community-based participatory research. Its main campus hospital houses a Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school of science and health.

For more information, visit www.metrohealth.org.

ABOUT CareSimple™

CareSimple ™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospitals, hospital systems, and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with scalable RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by digital health pioneer Tactio Health Group.

For more information about CareSimple, go to http://www.caresimple.com

