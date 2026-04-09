THE MEXICAN: A NEW BRICKELL KEY RESTAURANT NOW OPEN IN MIAMI

The Award-Winning Dallas Restaurant Debuts Its Second Location With Exceptional Northern Mexican Cuisine, Stunning Design, and Impeccable Hospitality on the Water

High-resolution Images: HERE (Photo Credit: The Mexican Miami)

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican, a contemporary Mexican restaurant where refined cuisine, extraordinary design, and gracious hospitality come together along the waterfront, has officially opened its doors to the public on April 9 in Brickell Key. The Miami location marks the highly anticipated expansion of the award-winning brand from its celebrated Dallas flagship – recognized internationally as one of the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants by the prestigious Prix Versailles of UNESCO – introducing a new benchmark for modern Mexican fine dining in South Florida. Reservations are now available via OpenTable.

The Mexican

Owned by Monterrey-born entrepreneur Roberto González Alcalá, the restaurant was envisioned to offer a sophisticated culinary destination that honors Mexican heritage while embracing a global point of view. Following the success of the acclaimed Dallas location, The Mexican arrives in Miami with the same unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, culture, and hospitality that defined its original success.

"The energy of Miami and the waterfront setting of Brickell Key felt like a natural next chapter for us," said Roberto González Alcalá, Owner of The Mexican and President of Intelectiva Restaurant Group. "We built this restaurant with great care and intention, and we are proud to welcome guests to experience the cuisine, service, and hospitality that are at the heart of everything we do."

Set within the high-rise waterfront building at 601 Brickell Key Drive, The Mexican spans more than 10,000 square feet and accommodates approximately 330 guests across multiple dining rooms, private spaces, and outdoor terraces overlooking Biscayne Bay. Designed by internationally acclaimed interior architect Paulina Morán, the restaurant reflects a modern yet authentic vision of contemporary Mexico, with hand-crafted materials, warm textures, and thoughtfully curated details throughout. From sculptural lighting installations and hand-painted tilework to sweeping circular ceiling elements and expansive terraces, the space balances sophistication with comfort while creating a memorable sense of luxury.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed through a golden archway and tall wooden doors into a dramatic tequila gallery showcasing an impressive collection of premium bottles beneath the restaurant's signature woven ceiling installation. The space unfolds into a vibrant central bar framed by floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping waterfront views, leading into a grand main dining room anchored by Morán's sculptural ceiling design, stone-accented booths, and softly illuminated walls that balance scale with warmth. Two flexible private dining rooms can be enjoyed independently or combined to create one expansive setting, while outdoors, a lively waterfront bar anchored by a dramatic sculptural chandelier and circular bar seating offers a sophisticated gathering point for cocktails, with a lower terrace providing open-air seating just steps from the water.

While the setting is undeniably stunning, the culinary program remains the defining centerpiece of The Mexican experience. Under the direction of Chef Santiago Hiriarte, the kitchen delivers a menu deeply rooted in the traditions of Northern Mexican cuisine, elevated through modern technique, premium sourcing, and meticulous execution. Each dish is prepared with precision and consistency, reflecting a culinary philosophy where quality, flavor, and craftsmanship come first and where the food ultimately defines the experience.

Standout dishes showcase both tradition and creativity. Signature starters include Lobster Elote, a refined interpretation of Mexican street corn layered with Maine lobster, Mexican crema, and Oaxacan cheese, and Roasted Cauliflower, finished with truffle and habanero ash. Heartier selections such as Barbacoa de Arrachera, a slow-cooked skirt steak inspired by traditional Northern barbacoa, arrive tender and deeply flavorful, while Filet and Bone Marrow Tacos deliver bold richness balanced with fresh herbs and citrus. Miami-exclusive offerings, including the Tuna Tomahawk, highlight the restaurant's connection to the city's coastal identity and ingredient-driven dining culture.

The beverage program complements the culinary experience with equal intention, featuring an extensive tequila and mezcal selection alongside thoughtfully crafted cocktails. Signature margaritas such as Mujeres Divinas, infused with hibiscus and damiana, and La Niña Fresa, blending strawberry and ginger, are joined by elevated reserve selections like Zapata and Pancho Villa, showcasing premium spirits and refined flavor profiles.

What ultimately distinguishes The Mexican, however, is its unwavering commitment to hospitality. Service is delivered with warmth, attentiveness, and genuine care, reflecting a philosophy rooted in Mexican tradition where dining is meant to be savored and shared. Every detail, from the pacing of the meal to the personal interactions between staff and guests, is designed to create a welcoming, memorable experience.

The Mexican Miami is located at 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131. The restaurant is now open daily for dinner Monday through Wednesday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Lunch and weekend brunch service are expected to launch in the coming months.

Restaurant valet service is available, with validated parking offered in the adjacent garage. Reservations are now available via OpenTable. For more information, visit www.themexican.com or follow @themexican.miami.

About The Mexican Miami

Born in Dallas four years ago and inspired by the flavors of Monterrey, Mexico, The Mexican Miami is a Mexican fine-dining destination now open inBrickell Key. Owned by Monterrey-born entrepreneur Roberto González Alcalá and designed by internationally acclaimed interior architect Paulina Morán, the restaurant brings together refined Northern Mexican cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, an extensive tequila and mezcal program, and breathtaking, immersive interiors rooted in Mexican culture. Whether for a celebratory dinner or an exclusive event, The Mexican sets a new standard for modern Mexican luxury in Miami. | www.themexican.com | 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131 | @themexican.miami

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SOURCE The Mexican