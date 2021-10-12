The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation announces its 53rd Annual Aztec Awards Virtual Gala

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary plans are underway as the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) celebrates another banner year of dedicated service to the community with the announcement of its 53rd Annual Aztec Awards Virtual Gala. The virtual event highlighting the organization's program services in Early Childhood Education, Seniors and Community Development will be held on October 14, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

"As the premier provider of comprehensive human services to the state's Latino community, we are excited at the 53rd annual celebration of the important work MAOF does every day," said Anita Quiñonez Gabrielian, MAOF Board Chair. "We are also grateful for the support from our sponsors who recognize and appreciate our continuing work to improve the lives of so many families in the communities we serve."

MAOF is one of California's preeminent non-profit, community-based organizations serving disadvantaged individuals and families. Established in 1963, MAOF is the largest Latino-oriented, family services organization in the United States, and has achieved this status by providing high quality social services and programs to those communities where the need is the greatest.

This year MAOF will honor three prominent individuals who have been influential in their various capacities in advancing the wellbeing and quality of life of Latinos and Latino families. The honorees this year include the honorable Alex Padilla, United States Senator; Christopher Hernandez, Northrop Grumman (Retired); and Martin Castro, retiring MAOF President and CEO.

Entertainment for the event will be provided by Mariachi Sol De Mexico led by Grammy nominated José Hernandez and KNBC-TV Morning News Anchor Daniella Guzman will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. MAOF would like to express its deep gratitude to its participating sponsors including Union Bank, Southern California Gas Company and MAOF Properties, Inc.

Individuals interested in participating in the Aztec Awards can do so by watching the virtual streaming gala at 5:00 pm on Thursday October 14 by clicking on the following weblink: http://2021maofvirtualaztecawards.com

About the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation:

The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is a non-profit, state-wide community-based organization that was established in 1963 by community leader, Dionicio Morales to serve disadvantaged individuals and families in the Los Angeles area. MAOF is the largest Latino-oriented, family services organization in the United States, and has achieved this status by providing high quality social services and programs to those communities where the need is the greatest. It currently operates in seven California counties with over 60 service locations and over 900 employees. The annual budget exceeds $120,000,000.

Contact:

Robert Alaniz

Milagro Strategy Group

(626) 437-3354

[email protected]

SOURCE Mexican American Opportunity Foundation