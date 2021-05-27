The Mexican Football Federation Announces Hyperice as the Official Recovery Technology Partner of the Mexican National Team

"For the Mexican National Team, having access to the most innovative products for post-training recovery is fundamental to achieving our sporting objectives. We always want to be at the forefront of the technological and scientific advances that can be applied to professional sports and help our athletes optimize their performance every day. We consider it of utmost importance to learn these new processes and identify which of them we can include into our methodology. This allows us to build an identity, get the results we want and therefore feel proud and represented by our work," said Martí Matabosch Pijuan, Sports Science Coordinator for the Mexican National Team. "Since our first contact with Hyperice, there was never any doubt that the partnership would provide our athletes with quality recovery solutions to achieve our goals. The premium materials and scientific research behind their products make them an attractive partner for high performance and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership celebrating the victories of the Mexican National Team together."

"The main objective for the Mexican National Team is to have the adequate multidisciplinary protocols to ensure the correct training recovery and prevent injuries that could affect our players when they compete. Our experience with Hyperice is of great value, allowing us to continue with our compression, cryotherapy, and thermotherapy protocols in a targeted way. It also helps with the recovery of the fascia and muscles used at different physical levels, volumes, and intensities. All this optimizes the recovery time, performance, and overall health care of our national players," added Dr. Fernando Alarcón Palacios, Health Science Coordinator of the Mexican National Team. "Overall, our main goal is to have integral results to protect our players´ well-being so they can perform at their peak and have an optimal recovery."

Hyperice continues to earn unanimous support as the premier recovery technology partner for major professional sports leagues, organizations and the world's most elite teams and athletes. The FMF further cements global expansion by working closely with a Men's National Football Team that is consistently among the top 15 teams in FIFA World Rankings and the most popular sports entity in the country. The partnership also serves as a major platform for Hyperice to grow in Mexico and South America through fan engagement such as player appearances, unique content, in-stadium branding in Estadio Azteca - the legendary 87,000 seat stadium in Mexico City that is one of the world's largest and most iconic football stadiums.

"Mexican Football Federation has a rich tradition with generations of proud football fans based in Mexico, Southern California and across the U.S. that will absolutely enhance our presence in the sport," said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. "It is a tremendous global platform for our brand, and it helps us to support the performance and longevity of their world-class players."

FMF and Hyperice are also hoping the partnerships' visibility will inspire football fans across the Americas and beyond to stay active, stay mobile and continue to improve their overall wellness.

The partnership kicks off this weekend as the Mexican National Team returns to action in an international friendly match against Iceland on Saturday, May 29. Followed by some friendlies and official tournaments in the upcoming months.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About FMF

Founded in 1927, at the FMF we promote the practice of Football in Mexico, representing and inspiring Mexicans based on four strategic drivers: Sports Success, Sports Justice, Institutional Relations and Social Responsibility.

More information: www.miseleccion.mx

About MNT

Proudly represented by the best football players in the country in their different categories and branches. The Mexican National Team is the highest recognition of sporting merit in Mexican football. Throughout its history, it has been Champion in the 1999 Confederations Cup; World Champion with the U-17 category on two occasions, in Peru 2005 and Mexico 2011; in addition, it was Olympic Champion in London 2012. The Mexican National Team represents and inspires Mexicans with passion and pride.

More information: www.miseleccion.mx

