The MFA Companies Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Anchor Fitness in its Sale to Sunshine Fitness

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Anchor Fitness LLC was recently acquired by Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC ("Sunshine Fitness"), a portfolio company of private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners ("TSG").

MFA's affiliate, MFA Capital Advisors, was the exclusive financial advisor providing consulting and advisory services to Anchor, and the transaction was facilitated by MFA Securities (also an affiliate of MFA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anchor Fitness operates as an independent franchisee of the Planet Fitness enterprise with 13 locations including those in Myrtle Beach, SC and Savannah, GA.

Christine Schindler, General Manager of Anchor Fitness said, "From start to finish, we knew the MFA team had the business' best interests at heart. There were a lot of inflections associated with this transaction, and it would have been easy to focus solely on closing the deal. The MFA team was there every step of the way, educating us and always ensuring we knew where things stood. They were flexible, nurturing, and most importantly, devoted to ensuring a future for Anchor that we previously only dreamed about."

Michael Layman, Managing Director at TSG, said, "We are excited to welcome the team from Anchor into our organization. We are grateful to the MFA team for their knowledge and expertise which helped facilitate this partnership."

Laura Moruzzi, Partner at MFA, added, "We take our role as an advisor seriously, and as such, it was imperative that all parties were thoughtful and united in wanting the best outcome for everyone involved. The future is bright for the fitness industry, and we're looking forward to watching it continue to flourish thanks to the passion and commitment of these two organizations."

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. MFA Capital Advisors, LLC is an M&A advisory services firm that encompasses a full range of corporate finance matters including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, recapitalizations, stock repurchases, bank financing, strategic alternatives and general corporate advisory on related matters. MFA Securities, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer, provides merger and acquisition (M&A) business advisory services and transaction services to unaffiliated private companies. For more information regarding The MFA Companies, visit www.themfacompanies.com.

