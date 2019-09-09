The MFA Companies Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Aved Electronics in its Sale to Lithion Power Group

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Aved Electronics, Inc. was recently acquired by Lithion Power Group Ltd., a portfolio company of Canadian private equity firm TriWest Capital Partners.

MFA's affiliate, MFA Capital Advisors, was the exclusive financial advisor providing consulting and advisory services to Aved, and the transaction was facilitated by MFA Securities (also an affiliate of MFA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aved Electronics is a New England-based manufacturer of custom cable, wire and harness assemblies as well as battery packs, electro-mechanical assemblies and box builds. Lithion Power Group is a leading provider of mission-critical power solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industries.

"From the start, the MFA team took the time to consider the future I imagined for both my business and my family and weaved the two together effortlessly," said Ralph Santosuosso, CEO of Aved Electronics. "With their technical savvy in handling the complexities of the transaction, along with their thoughtful advice and wisdom regarding my personal future, I always felt like I had a true partner at my side."

"Through a complex transaction, I'm proud to say all parties relied on mutual understanding, patience and nurturing and remained steadfast in our shared commitment to delivering a meaningful future for Aved and its employees," added Laura Moruzzi, Partner at MFA. "We're grateful at MFA to have been a part of protecting the legacy of this family-owned business, and we're excited to see the company carry forth its mission and values well into the future."

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. MFA Capital Advisors, LLC is an M&A advisory services firm that encompasses a full range of corporate finance matters including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, recapitalizations, stock repurchases, bank financing, strategic alternatives and general corporate advisory on related matters. MFA Securities, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer, provides merger and acquisition (M&A) business advisory services and transaction services to unaffiliated private companies. For more information regarding The MFA Companies, visit www.themfacompanies.com.

