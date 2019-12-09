The MFA Companies Advises Adcotron in Sale to East West Manufacturing

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Adcotron EMS, Inc. was recently acquired by East West Manufacturing, LLC.

MFA's affiliate, MFA Capital Advisors, was the exclusive financial advisor providing consulting and advisory services to Adcotron. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boston-based Adcotron is a premier electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company specializing in low-to-medium volume complex assemblies and systems. East West is an Atlanta-based design services, global contract manufacturing and distribution partner for original equipment manufacturers and distributors. East West is backed by Heritage Growth Partners, a private family investment office based in Atlanta.

"The MFA team worked tirelessly to ensure a future for our company that honored our employees and demonstrated a commitment to our vision," said Agnes Young, founder and CEO of Adcotron. "We couldn't have asked for a better partner to guide us through this transaction than MFA."

Added Laura Moruzzi, Partner at MFA, "We were honored to support and advise Adcotron and are proud to have played a role in securing the company's future as part of East West. We're excited to see East West expand into the Boston market and continue its promising growth for many years to come."

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. MFA Capital Advisors, LLC is an M&A advisory services firm that encompasses a full range of corporate finance matters including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, recapitalizations, stock repurchases, bank financing, strategic alternatives and general corporate advisory on related matters. For more information regarding The MFA Companies, visit www.themfacompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Klein

978-557-5324

jklein@themfacompanies.com

SOURCE The MFA Companies

Related Links

http://www.themfacompanies.com

