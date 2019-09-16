The MFA Companies® Announces Kevin O'Brien As Newest Partner

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national business consulting and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of its newest partner, Kevin O'Brien.

Kevin joined The MFA Companies in 2016 as a Director of Business Strategies, tasked with guiding entrepreneurial businesses to sustainable growth and profitability. As Partner, Kevin will continue to build and strengthen relationships through new customer acquisition as well as promote the Firm's business consulting solutions via continued market expansion.

"Kevin has demonstrated immense leadership in supporting our customers in pursuit of their economic and business objectives," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at The MFA Companies. "His determination to extend The MFA Companies brand while working relentlessly to help our customers achieve their future ambitions is inspiring."

Since joining MFA, Kevin has established lasting relationships with high-growth organizations across a variety of industries, notably real estate, life sciences, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and technology.

Prior to joining MFA, Kevin worked at Jones Lang La Salle, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, where he worked in partnership with executives to help them address current and future real estate needs based on market economics, growth, contraction and M&A activity.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs more than 170 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

