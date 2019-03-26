The MFA Companies® Announces New Brand, Launches New Website 'Experience' to Help Solve Customer Challenges

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® (MFA), a national business consulting and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the formal launch of its new, unified brand as well as a newly redesigned website, www.themfacompanies.com.

The Firm's new brand harvests the collective knowledge and expertise of MFA's six affiliate entities, which offer a wide spectrum of financial and business consulting services to growth-oriented organizations — from tax, audit and risk advisory to investment banking, private wealth management and talent acquisition.

Built with a unique and interactive "experience" module designed to address common financial and operational challenges faced by businesses, individuals and nonprofits, MFA's new website leads users on a customized journey, encouraging them to engage more deeply and explore potential solutions to the issues that may be impeding their ability to stimulate future growth and sustainability.

"Our ultimate purpose as a partner to our customers is to help them achieve their vision of success, and how we go about attaining that goal is uniquely demonstrated through this new website," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at MFA. "This site shatters the existing confines of a traditional website and gives businesses and their individuals a distinct place to discover new and innovative strategies to fuel transformation, connect with like-minded professionals on a deeper level, and journey through a customized experience that feels more like a conversation and less like a sales pitch."

In addition to the experience, MFA's new website also features:

Areas of Practice: Salient information on the Firm's diverse areas of practice, including Tax, Audit, Valuation, Wealth Management, Financial Planning & Analysis, Risk Advisory, Talent Acquisition and more;

Unique profiles for its 170+ team members, including distinctive personality traits and notable professional accomplishments; and Thought Leadership: An expansive library of insight articles, whitepapers and other content updated regularly and intended to keep the Firm's customers ahead of the curve with pertinent news, practical advice and deep insights.

For more information on MFA and to experience the new website first-hand, visit www.themfacompanies.com.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs over 170 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

