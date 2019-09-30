The MFA Companies Announces the Sale of Planet Fitness Franchisee Southfit to Taymax Group Holdings

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Southfit Holdings, LLC, PF Jax Three, LLC and PF Jax Four, LLC (collectively, "Southfit") was recently acquired by Taymax Group Holdings, LP, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees. MFA was the sole financial advisor providing consulting and advisory services to Southfit. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Southfit operates 14 Planet Fitness locations in the Jacksonville, Florida and southeastern Georgia regions. Backed by private equity firm Trilantic North America, Taymax now operates approximately 90 clubs across the U.S. and in Canada.

MFA has significant transaction advisory expertise in the Planet Fitness franchise arena having served as financial advisors to a number of Planet Fitness franchise groups, including, among others, Anchor Fitness and New England Fitness in their sales earlier this year.

Mike Murray, co-owner at Southfit, expressed his gratitude to the MFA team. "The advisors at MFA proved to be extremely knowledgeable, attentive, and committed while guiding us through the nuances of our transaction. They examined all facets of the deal and provided expert guidance to ensure an advantageous result that minimized our tax burden and positioned us for future success."

"It was our privilege to advise Southfit and to play a supporting role in leading yet another Planet Fitness franchise group to realize its vision of success," added Will Andronico, Lead Partner, Transaction Advisory at MFA. "We look forward to supporting other successful enterprises within the Planet Fitness space while it continues to flourish through its extensive growth and expansion."

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs over 170 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

