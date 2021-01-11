The MFA Companies® Promotes Annand and Famiglietti to Partner

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of its two newest partners, Christopher Annand and Greg Famiglietti.

Members of MFA's Strategic Solutions Team, Annand and Famiglietti play integral roles in supporting customer growth and evolution, advising businesses on cash flow optimization strategies, conducting financial modeling scenario analysis and assisting companies with the complex calculations necessary for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness.

"During these unprecedented challenges facing our nation's businesses, both Chris and Greg have demonstrated immeasurable willingness and determination," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at MFA. "More importantly, they've leveraged that fortitude to inspire, design and implement radical transformations among our customer base – transformations that will leave today's enterprises in a stronger position to thrive in tomorrow's changing economy."

Learn more about MFA's newest partners:

Christopher Annand, CFA

A CFA® Charterholder, Chris leverages his proven background in business analysis, strategy, and financial modeling to provide MFA's customer base with the critical information they need to make strategic decisions throughout all stages of the business lifecycle. With more than 10 years of hands-on experience in the disciplines of finance, valuation and investments, Chris understands the economic challenges that often plague businesses and collaborates with them to design distinct and impactful strategies to fuel their future growth.

Greg Famiglietti, CPA, MSA

Greg has more than 10 years of financial accounting and business consulting experience and leverages his diverse knowledge and expertise to help enterprise customers in their quest for economic growth and sustainability. While taking a 360-degree view of a customer's financial picture, Greg designs strategies to help businesses and their owners address liquidity concerns, understand the nuances related to evolving financial reporting requirements and develop long-term solutions to address unforeseen economic challenges.

In addition to Annand and Famiglietti, MFA announced promotions for 15 Members across the Firm's various practice areas. See a full list of promotions here.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies® (MFA) is a national accounting and advisory firm partnering with private, public and nonprofit entities across the U.S. and internationally to help them make smart business decisions and position their organizations for strategic, financial and operational success. First established as a CPA Firm over 40 years ago, The MFA Companies of today delivers tax, audit, business consulting and financial advisory solutions that help forward-looking, strategic enterprises and their leaders achieve growth and economic vitality. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

