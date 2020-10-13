The MFA Companies® Wealth Management Practice Announces New Partners

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two new partners to its Wealth Management Practice, MFA Asset Management.

The announcement of Timothy Hole and Jeremy Robert as partners underscores the continued achievement of the Firm's Wealth Management Practice, a rapidly growing registered investment advisor (RIA) delivering comprehensive investment management, financial planning and wealth advisory solutions. As partners, Hole will serve as Director of Financial Planning and Robert as Director of Portfolio Management and Due Diligence.

"The most successful leaders understand the power that lies in the future," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at The MFA Companies. "Tim and Jeremy have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the futures of all those they represent, and we look forward to having them alongside us and our customers as true strategists and partners."

Learn more about MFA's newest partners:

Timothy Hole, CFP®

As a certified financial planner and Director of Financial Planning for The MFA Companies Wealth Management Practice, Tim takes great care to understand his clients' personal values and financial goals and provide them with a wide range of wealth management services including comprehensive financial planning and analysis, after-tax cash flow planning, goals-based planning, and financial forecasting.

Prior to joining MFA, Tim served as a financial advisor in Morgan Stanley's wealth management division.

Jeremy Robert, CFA

As Director of Portfolio Management & Due Diligence for The MFA Companies Wealth Management Practice, Jeremy monitors, maintains and restructures client portfolios for both individual investors as well as corporate retirement plan participants. He also leads the search, selection and ongoing monitoring of existing managers as well as the continuous due diligence of new managers.

Jeremy most recently served as an investment advisor with Kraematon Investment Advisors where he assumed investment management, research and client service responsibilities.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies® (MFA) is a national accounting and advisory firm delivering tax, audit, business consulting and financial advisory solutions that help forward-looking, strategic enterprises and their leaders achieve growth and economic vitality. MFA's Wealth Management Practice operates as a fee-only financial advisor delivering comprehensive investment management, financial planning and wealth advisory solutions. All services of MFA's Wealth Management Practice are performed by MFA Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Visit wealth.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

