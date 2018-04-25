The MGM Resorts Foundation Awards $30,000 In Grants to Local Nonprofits That Aid Human Trafficking Victims

The funds came from proceeds after costs from the 2017 Women's Leadership Conference (WLC), a Foundation signature event. A significant feature of the annual women's conference – beyond providing professional development– is the donation of conference proceeds to local nonprofits that aid women and children.

The donations were announced during Women's History Month at an annual Foundation event that brings together WLC supporters and other community leaders for a night of inspiration.

At the event, Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International, encouraged attendees to be a mentor to others, emphasizing the importance of cultivating new leaders who will motivate younger generations.

"This is a time of great opportunity for women, in their personal lives and professionally. The door is open; it is now up to us, women and our allies, to seize this moment and create real and lasting change," she said. "Our continuing theme, Women Inspiring Women, is a call to action that could not be more relevant."

This year WLC will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Aug. 27 and 28. According to organizers, registrations are selling quickly. Early registration pricing of $399 runs through April 27; after that, the cost will increase to $499. Registration includes the two-day conference and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand's banquet team.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC, attendees, especially women, from all walks of life are offered a variety of strategies and methods to improve their personal and professional lives.

