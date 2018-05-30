The mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A key enabler in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, mobile healthcare – or mHealth – refers to the use of mobile connectivity and associated technologies across the healthcare continuum.



Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly embracing mHealth as a means to enhance care coordination, maximize outreach, boost patient engagement and improve outcomes, while minimizing costs.



Keen to monetize their vast wireless network assets, mobile operators view mHealth as a substantial revenue opportunity – and many are extending beyond providing pure connectivity services, towards end-to-end mHealth offerings such as remote patient monitoring.



mHealth also offers a wealth of opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from accelerated clinical trial innovation and medication adherence monitoring to securing the supply chain and combating counterfeit drugs. In addition, with the increasing prevalence of mobile apps that provide therapeutic impact, the digital therapeutics space is beginning to emerge, which may one day rival mainstream pharmaceuticals in areas such as chronic disease care.



Other stakeholders that are set to benefit from mHealth include but are not limited to connected medical and wearable device OEMs, app developers, Big Data and analytics specialists, cloud computing giants, and even ride-hailing providers such as Uber and Lyft – whose platforms are increasingly being integrated with healthcare IT systems, letting healthcare providers improve their level of care by booking rides for their patients.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Telecom & IT estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.



The "mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the mHealth ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for mHealth investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 5 submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.



Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

- The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe

- mHealth technology

- Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth

- Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem

- mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives

- mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications

- mHealth deployment case studies

- Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

- mHealth future roadmap: 2018 – 2030

- Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem: cloud-based mHealth services, digital medicine, connected drug delivery, population health management, regulatory developments, and the impact of LTE/5G networks.

- The role of IoT and wearable technology in the mHealth ecosystem

- Profiles and strategies of over 310 leading and emerging mHealth ecosystem players

- Strategic recommendations for mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers and pharmaceutical companies

- In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:

• Pharmaceutical Applications

• Medical Information & Healthcare Management

• Healthcare & Fitness

• Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

• IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030



Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories:



Pharmaceutical Applications

- Safety Data Collection

- Consumer Education

- Medical Education

- Post–Market Monitoring

- Drug Authentication

- Social Media

- Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trials



Information & Healthcare Management

- Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools

- Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference

- Continuing Medical Education

- Awareness Through Alerts

- Logistical & Payment Support



Healthcare & Fitness

- Medical Compliance

- Fitness & Nutrition Apps

- Clinical Decision Support Systems

- Prescribable Mobile Apps



Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

- Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery

- Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration

- Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations



IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

- Health and Wellness Monitoring

- Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring

- Diagnostic Tools

- Technical Logistics



Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:



Ecosystem Player Segmentation- Mobile Operators & Connectivity Providers

- Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs

- Content & Application Providers

- Healthcare Service Providers

- Pharmaceutical Industry

- The following regional and country markets are also covered:



Regional Markets

- Asia Pacific

- Eastern Europe

- Latin & Central America

- Middle East & Africa

- North America

- Western Europe



Country Markets

- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA



Additional forecasts are provided for the following:

- IoT connections for mHealth applications

- Health and fitness-centric wearable device shipments

- Mobile video calling users

- Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic

- Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments

- Mobile network subscriptions by region

- Cost saving potential of mHealth by region

- Big Data & analytics technology investments in the healthcare sector



Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

- How big is the mHealth opportunity?

- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

- What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

- Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

- How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

- What level of cost savings can mHealth facilitate for healthcare service providers in each region?

- What will be the installed base of IoT connections for mHealth applications in 2021?

- How many mHealth-centric wearable devices will be shipped in 2021?

- Are digital therapeutics a threat to the pharmaceutical industry?

- What are the key applications of LTE and 5G networks in the mHealth arena?

- What considerations should be taken into account to devise a successful mHealth strategy for hospitals and other healthcare delivery environments?

- Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?

- What strategies should mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?



Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Telecom & IT estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.

- With ongoing advances in key enabling technologies such as the miniaturization of sensors and the development of 5G NR (New Radio) platforms, a spate of new applications are beginning to emerge – ranging from connected drug delivery platforms to UHD (Ultra High Definition) video streaming for remote medical examinations.

- SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual unit shipments of health and fitness-centric wearable devices will surpass 105 Million by the end of 2018. In order to gain valuable insights from the data generated by these devices, healthcare providers and other stakeholders are increasingly investing in Big Data and analytics technology.

- As key stakeholders realize the revenue potential of mHealth, a spate of prominent strategic partnerships are beginning to emerge. For example, pharmaceutical giant Novartis has recently partnered with digital therapeutics specialist Pear Therapeutics to co-develop prescription mobile apps aimed at treating patients with multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and substance use disorder.



