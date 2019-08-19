The Miami Home Show Adds Star Appeal to Design Aspirations!

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns Labor Day Weekend to Wynwood – Miami's internationally recognized art, design, restaurant and nightlife hub. The event takes place August 30 – September 2nd at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127. Early Bird admissions savings are available online until August 29th www.homeshows.net

Whether looking to decorate a new home, need touch-ups or a full-scale renovation, the Miami Home Show offers over 150,000 sf of exhibition space filled with thousands of selections and hundreds of exhibitors who will offer expert advice and show-exclusive savings.

Rated by BizBash as one of South Florida's top destination events, the show will focus on "Faces of South Florida" – celebrities, influencers and industry professionals who can help show-goers improve their living space and quality of life.

Here are some highlights:

At a surprise reveal, four Interior Designers will present a room vignette inspired by local TV news personalities. Michael Zavala (Zavala Concepts) for Santi y Laurita, MIX 98.3; Debbie Travin ( DLT Interiors) for Roxanne Vargas , NBC 6 South Florida .; Francy Arria (Max Space Design and Décor) for Jennifer Correa , CBS 4 Miami; and Roberta Black (RB Design) for Liane Morejon , WPLG Local 10;

Martin Amado , Design Expert and TV Host of SoFlo HOME PROJECT presents, One-Day Room Makeovers: How to Get the Designer Look for Less, adapted from his recently published book. Purchase Amado's book at a special price and read details on how to enter a drawing for a free design consultation by visiting the Home Show website.;

Casados y Complicados: El Flow de Miami's dynamic duo, Santi y Laurita share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of some life experiences and personal difficulties. Plus, enjoy a Q&A and book signing.;

Living in Wynwood: An Evolving Real Estate and Design Landscape: INDULGE's 2019 Design & Real Estate Issue's featured Architect and Interior Designer, Sandra Diaz-Velasco (EOLO Design) talks to a group of experts about how this popular tourist destination is transforming into a place to "live, work, play and stay." Panelists are: Ines Hegedus-Garcia (Miami Association of REALTORS and Avanti Way Realty), Mario Ariza (Journalist and Author,) Adam Kayce (Home Show Management,) Manny Gonzalez (Wynwood Business Improvement District,) Sven Vogtland (Coyo Taco) and Adam Meshberg (Meshberg Group.);

Shark Fun for Babies and Big Kids: On Family Day, sing, dance, play games and take selfies with the world's most famous fish.;

Other seminars include: Turf's Up Radio, Elevating and Educating the Green Industry with Jeff Hesser ; How To Organize Like The Pros with Beth Levin , Closet Queen®; Keeping Your Home Safe with Jon Douglas Rainey ; Design on a Dime with Jasmine Nicole ; and Organize Your Space: Harmonize Your Life with Julia Alzate .

The #WynwoodExperience: Throughout the weekend and in partnership with Wynwood BID, participating Wynwood businesses are offering show-goers discounts upon presentation of a Home Show admission ticket.

"The Wynwood Business Improvement District welcomes the return of the Home Design and Remodeling Show to Wynwood. We are proud to have led the effort to bring the renowned show to our vibrant neighborhood for many years to come," said Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director, Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID). "We encourage visitors to make a day of their visit and explore our neighborhood, from photographing the district's iconic street art to enjoying its award-winning restaurants and bars."

Show Hours:

Friday 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Saturday Noon - 9:30 pm

Sunday Noon - 9:30 pm

Monday Noon – 7:30 pm

Media Contact : Lisa Morales, lisa@allegorypr.com, 305.667.9299

SOURCE Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

Related Links

http://www.homeshows.net

