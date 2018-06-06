The Miami Home Show is Making Itself "At Home" in Wynwood!

Miami's Wynwood neighborhood is a hub for arts and innovation, and home to numerous independent retailers, restaurants and breweries. MANA Wynwood Convention Center's central location allows for easy access and ample parking for homeowners, renters and business owners driving from anywhere in Miami-Dade and Broward. Show-goers can speak with industry professionals and find the latest trends in Interior Design.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Home Design and Remodeling Show back to the City of Miami. It is fitting to kick off this year's Show at its new home at Mana Wynwood in the heart of one of Miami's creative epicenters, Wynwood. This show promotes distinct creativity and design elements that represent the very characteristics of this area's identity, making it the perfect venue for this design-focused event." - Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami.

From traditional to trendy, there will be thousands of choices for the home, backyard and office: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping items, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, pergolas, awnings and more. Plus, special savings exclusive to the Show!

"On behalf of the Wynwood Business Improvement District and the 400-plus Wynwood property owners it represents, I'm excited to welcome the Home Design and Remodeling Show to our vibrant, urban neighborhood," comments Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director, Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID.) "We're grateful to the Home Design and Remodeling Show team for choosing Wynwood to be their new home, and appreciate the efforts that our neighbors at Mana Wynwood have gone through to accommodate the Show at their property."

Show Highlights Include:

Seminars and Q&A with celebrity, John Gidding of HGTV's "Curb Appeal" and "Designed to Sell";

Home Style 411: South Florida Interior Designers will design room vignettes for local TV News Journalists. Meet: Julia Alzate of Julia Alzate Design and Tips; Roberta Black of RB Design; Reginald Dunlap of Reginald Dunlap Interior Design; and Viviana Galetto of VGM Decorators Inc.

Lifestyle and professional development seminars at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage;

Sunday, September 2nd is Family Day with creative activities for the kids.

To become an exhibitor at a future show in Miami or Broward or to attend, visit www.homeshows.net. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 30th and save $3.00.

