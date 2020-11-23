The Miami Parking Authority Launches Campaign to Support Miami Restaurants in Partnership with PayByPhone

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Announcing The Miami Parking Authority launch of the "We are where you dine" campaign, in partnership with PayByPhone, designed to support Miami restaurants leading up to the holiday season.

The integrated campaign consists of offering PayByPhone customers, who park in Miami within November 23 and December 24, 2020, the opportunity to enter a holiday contest. Customers may register on the app for the chance to win a $50.00 gift card from a participating Miami restaurant. Ninety PayByPhone customers will be randomly selected over the five-week campaign.

The campaign will place highly targeted messages across social and digital media platforms; communicate with food bloggers and influencers as well as industry associations; and engage with business, economic development, and grassroots organizations. We are where you dine is aimed at encouraging customers to support an industry that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The MPA is pleased to launch this campaign in advance of the holidays to help restaurants stay open and thrive during the holidays, which is a busy selling season under different circumstances," said Alejandra "Alex" Argudin, chief executive officer. "This initiative reiterates the MPA's unwavering commitment to supporting economic development in the community that it proudly serves."

This is one of several initiatives that the Authority has launched to support the Miami community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Other campaigns include setting aside free parking spaces for restaurant pickup and delivery and parklets for al fresco dining as well as the Welcome Back, Miami campaign which doled out over $500,000 in in-kind parking fees.

For more information about the We are where you dine campaign, visit https://www.miamiparking.com/2020/11/wearewhereyoudine/

About Miami Parking Authority

Miami Parking Authority, officially known as the Department of Off-Street Parking of the City of Miami, was created in 1955 by a Special Act of the Florida State Legislature and incorporated into the City of Miami's Charter in 1968. MPA manages and develops on- and off-street parking in the City of Miami. It shares responsibility with the City of Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade County for enforcement of parking regulations.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future. For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

