The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Partners with HCP Media to Produce its Official Guide to Super Bowl LIV and Commemorative Visitors Guide

MIAMI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP Media is proud to announce its partnership with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to create the Official Guide to Super Bowl LIV, which will detail all the exciting events taking place during NFL Experience week while providing visitors with valuable information on where to shop, dine and play in Miami. HCP Media will also produce a commemorative edition of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's annual Visitors Guide publication on behalf of the Host Committee, which the two organizations have teamed up to create during previous Miami Super Bowl years.

Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

"Our long-standing relationship with HCP Media made this new venture an easy decision for us," said Rodney Barreto, Chairman, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "As a custom media company with deep roots in our community, we are confident that their expertise and creative strategies will serve to create a helpful and easy-to-use magazine that spotlights Miami as one of the best Super Bowl host cities in the country."

Expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors to Miami's shores, Super Bowl LIV will be held on February 2, 2020. Super Bowl Live will transform Downtown Miami's Biscayne Boulevard into Super Bowl central complete with a full week of events, games, parties and more leading up to the big game. The Official Guide will provide details and tips for all these great events and will be distributed in the Miami Herald and in various South Florida locations before and during NFL Experience week. The Host Committee will gift copies of the Visitors Guide commemorative edition to its VIP guests and place them within the suites at Hard Rock Stadium during the game.

"It is such an honor to work with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to create these publications for one of the biggest tourism events in Miami; a game that will not only cap off the NFL's historic 100th season but also make Miami the number one Super Bowl host city with an incredible 11 games hosted," affirmed Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of HCP Media. "We are dedicated to providing clients with stellar products and service and love whenever those goals also serve to highlight our exceptional Miami community."

Businesses across South Florida looking to reach thousands of Super Bowl visitors are encouraged to contact Chris Bennett, Regional Sales Director for HCP Media, for more information regarding advertising opportunities: 305-376-2686; cbennett@hcpmedia.com.

About the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee brings together our community's top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause — making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida. On February 2, 2020, South Florida will host its record-breaking 11th game at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium. Additionally, Super Bowl LIV will mark the culmination of the 100th season anniversary of the NFL, and will feature special events and activities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as part of the festivities. For more information, visit www.miasbliv.com.

About HCP Media

As communication experts, HCP Media, a division of McClatchy, creates innovative, market-leading, cross-platform solutions that stay ahead of consumers' evolving media habits. A custom publishing and promotion company, HCP produces over 75 custom publications for hotels, airlines and other clients. The company's reach extends beyond the travel niche and into the global luxury market, including en-suite cruise line publications and luxury lifestyle magazines. Beyond the written word, HCP's top-tier marketing and branding products include videos and websites, custom event marketing, strategic social media and blog content, and materials for national and global companies targeting affluent consumers, as well as accompanying sales, promotional and marketing programs. Together, these turnkey print and digital marketing solutions reach more than 80 million active travelers annually and 5 million unique monthly visitors on its combined websites. HCP's work has also been recognized with more than 300 editorial, photography, social media, video and design awards.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Martinez

305.376.2021

216460@email4pr.com

SOURCE HCP Media

Related Links

http://www.hcpmedia.com

