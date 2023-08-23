The Miami Takeover 2023 - Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza!

One City. One Sound. New Weekend. Experience the Ultimate Celebration in Miami!

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to experience the ultimate Labor Day Weekend celebration at the 15th Annual Miami Takeover 2023. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, and it's all happening from September 1st to 4th at the stunning Marseilles Hotel South Beach, a beautiful property that boasts top-notch amenities and an unbeatable beach front location.

With the theme of "One City. One Sound. New Weekend.", the Miami Takeover weekend brings like-minded urban professionals together from across the country to Miami Beach year after year making this an annual save the date on your social calendar. Guests will be treated to several social and community service activities, highlighted by the Art of Go-Go Culture Festival, which will be curated by acclaimed visual artist Demont "Peekaso" Pinder and is a celebration of the Art, Culture & Music of the DC creative scene. Featured performers include DMV artists Janae Music, New Impressionz and the event headliner, Go-Go icons Backyard Band.

At the core of this weekend lies a wonderful community service endeavor, wherein volunteers unite to participate in the "Sweep The Beach" project. This exceptional initiative, in collaboration with the esteemed partner, Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), aims to beautify the coastline by collecting trash and litter from the sandy shores.

The Miami Beach Visitors and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Miami Beach. Their website, www.miamibeachvca.com , is an excellent resource for visitors looking to explore all that Miami Beach has to offer, from world-class dining and shopping to beautiful beaches and cultural attractions. The Miami Takeover Weekend is administered with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority.

For more information about the Miami Takeover 2023 and to book your travel packages, please visit the website at www.themiamitakeover.com . Don't miss out on this ultimate Labor Day Weekend celebration in Miami Beach!

For More Information:

Micheline Bowman

Bowman Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

301-792-0972

SOURCE The Miami Takeover LLC