The Mibelle Group Expands into the US Market with Lee Stafford and Imbue

BRACKNELL, England, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mibelle Group has entered the US haircare market with the international expansion of Lee Stafford and the launch of Imbue Curls. Experts in haircare, The Mibelle Group has used their exceptional knowledge and expertise built over 50 years, to create products and formulations for everyone and every hair type.

The award-winning brand, Lee Stafford, a haircare line-up packed with problem solving products that have been created to do exactly what they say on the bottle, officially launched in October on Amazon and leestaffordhair.com. As the #2 professional haircare brand in the UK, the Lee Stafford collection helps you to create effortless, wearable hair that makes you feel unstoppable. The Lee Stafford US range consists of the Hair Lengthening collection, Bleach Blondes Purple Reign collection and a variety of styling products.

"We are so excited to expand the Mibelle portfolio internationally with Lee Stafford and Imbue," says Helen Cross-Fancy, International Brand Marketing Manager for Mibelle. "The Mibelle Group believes in creating products for all hair types and with these two brands, we are catering to everyone from straight hair to curly and coily hair."

Created by leaders in hair care Innovation, Imbue Curls was developed by Mibelle brands in partnership with celebrity hairstylist and textured hair specialist Michelle Sultan. A historically underserved category within haircare, curls are taking up more space than ever, but negative language and attitude often surrounds the category, with suggestions of taming hair rather than promoting the magnificence of curls. Imbue was brought to life to bring a positive energy and dialogue, coupled with delivering exceptional products. The acknowledgement of the need for a really strong, well-priced, inclusive collection of products for curls led Mibelle to partner with Sultan, who worked closely at every step with the UK based laboratory to deliver formulations designed to work on the broadest selection of curls – from 3A to 4C. A crucial part of the process was consumer testing, which was led by Michelle, involving over 1,400 women, divided evenly across curls types 3A-4C, with exceptional results. The brand officially debuted in October on imbuecurls.com and Amazon with a range of seven products.

About Lee Stafford

The Lee Stafford mission is to lift you up every day! We are your support network, your cheer squad, your friend, your confidence boost in a bottle and we applaud your every hair creation. Our promise is to create high performance haircare that works to keep things simple: for a perfectly imperfect look every time, be bold, be loud, be proud, be PINK!

About Imbue

100% Vegan and Curly Girl friendly, Imbue is a range of products dedicated to cleansing, conditioning and styling curls, whilst locking in moisture. Made without sulphates, parabens or oil-based silicones; instead, a cocktail of sustainably sourced loving plant oils including Camellia, Coconut and Cupuaçu guarantee great hair, each and every day. We'll never promise to control your curls, as textured hair commands respect and space to be itself, no comparisons needed. The Imbue collection strengthens, defines and empowers your curls, for curl confidence – no compromise.

About The Mibelle Group

The Mibelle Group develops, produces and markets its brands and own brands for retail in the fields of Personal Care & Beauty, Home Care and Nutrition. Taking consumer well-being as its overarching goal, the company offers innovative concepts and high-quality solutions that are precisely tailored to the needs of our customers and consumers. Thanks to its expertise in research and development, Mibelle Biochemistry as an independent, globally successful unit provides modern and effective active ingredients for cosmetic applications. The Mibelle Group is the third-ranked own-brand manufacturer in the European market. The Group, which is part of M-Industry, employs around 1,250 people and achieved a turnover of 650 million Swiss Francs in 2019.

SOURCE Mibelle Group