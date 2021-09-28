The Michael DeBakey School of Health Professions Receives International Accreditation

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Virginia Parras of Parras Tyler and Associates today announced the Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions in Doha, Qatar has been awarded one of the most prestigious accreditations in education by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, (WASC).

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States, works closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State. ACS WASC provides assistance to schools worldwide, especially in California, Hawaii, Guam, Asia, the Pacific Region, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The DeBakey High School for Health Professions is an American school in the Middle East, named for the late famed heart surgeon Dr. Michael_DeBakey. It is an award-winning high school which offers students a college preparatory curriculum in science, mathematics, and medical science. The school is known for innovative curricula, and programming that has exposed students to a virtual, live heart surgery procedure and visits from two NASA astronauts.

"We are proud to be ranked among the best schools in the world. This accreditation highlights the integrity and great work of our staff in providing quality education and fostering an exemplary culture," said Dr. Virginia Parras, President and CEO.

DeBakey-Qatar has also been recognized internationally for student achievement in scoring above the global academic average in Trends by the Programme for International Student Assessment, (PISA).

"We believe that education should be accessible and innovative. We might have a Nobel Prize winner among our students, the next inspiring science teacher, or doctors who change the lives of their patients. This accreditation supports our continued work in providing our students the tools they need to achieve their dreams," said Dr. Parras.

ACS WASC accreditation is a school improvement process that serves as the foundation for quality education. An accredited school is a statement to the broader community and stakeholders that it is trustworthy institution for student learning and is committed to ongoing improvement.

SOURCE Parras Tyler & Asscociates