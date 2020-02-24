The Michael J. Fox Foundation Launches 2020 Fox Trot 5K Run/Walk Series across the United States to Raise $1.2M for Parkinson's Disease Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) today announced the launch of its fourth annual Fox Trot 5K Run/Walk Series. The series of eight community events across the United States invites runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to lace up their sneakers in support of a cure for Parkinson's disease. The 2020 Fox Trot 5K season will officially kick off on Sunday, March 15 at the first event in Los Angeles, California.

"The Foundation's Fox Trot 5K Series is another example of our commitment to bring the Parkinson's community together in our mission to accelerate a cure for the disease," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF's co-founder and executive vice chairman. "We are energized by the support of dedicated individuals in their communities nationwide who are instrumental in raising awareness and funds to help speed a cure. With an estimated 6 million people around the world living with Parkinson's, it will take all of us to join in this effort to move toward our ambitious goal to find a cure and go out of business."

Established in 2017, MJFF's Fox Trot 5K Series has united more than 10,000 community members and raised over $2 million to support the high-impact research programs of the Foundation. In 2020, the Series aims to reach its fundraising goal of $1.2 million — 100 percent of which will go directly to MJFF's pursuit of accelerating better treatments and a Parkinson's cure. The 2020 event schedule is as follows:

Participants are encouraged to register early. Registration is $40 per adult and $20 per child under age 13. All online registrants will receive a Fox Trot 5K Series t-shirt and participants who fundraise at least $250 through an official fundraising page also receive a Fox Trot 5K Series duffel bag. Registration is now open at foxtrot.org. For those unable to attend, the Foundation welcomes donations to the Fox Trot 5K Series to help meet its $1.2 million fundraising goal.

The signature Fox Trot 5K Series supports the mission of The Michael J. Fox Foundation to work urgently to speed development of better treatments and a much-needed cure for the estimated 6 million people worldwide living with Parkinson's disease. The 2020 Fox Trot 5K Run/Walk Series is presented by American Airlines and sponsored in part by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Merz North America, Inc.

Register for any Fox Trot 5K event or donate to support the Series at foxtrot.org.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $900 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

