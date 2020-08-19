The Michael J. Fox Foundation Launches Virtual 5K/10K to Meet Ambitious Fundraising Goal and Unite the Parkinson's Community

"The Foundation has spent this year pivoting on all fronts, with the goal of maintaining momentum in Parkinson's research and uniting the community through virtual opportunities to accelerate a cure," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF's co-founder and executive vice chairman. "We are energized by the creativity and dedication of every individual who is helping us meet this challenging year so that we can advance more breakthroughs for people with Parkinson's."

The Virtual 5K/10K is the first of its kind for MJFF but draws inspiration from the Fox Trot 5K Series, which has united more than 10,000 community members and raised over $2 million for critical science since 2017. With the cancellation of this year's series of Fox Trots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $500,000 for this new virtual event — the highest goal for a single MJFF-hosted 5K event to date. In addition, this October, the Foundation aims to recruit 3,000 runners and walkers from across the globe. And like the Fox Trot 5K Series, 100 percent of the event proceeds go directly to MJFF's pursuit of accelerating better treatments and a Parkinson's cure.

"These events create communities united for a purpose. Runners and walkers representing every age, experience level, and ability come together by virtue of a shared commitment to ending Parkinson's disease by helping to fund research. My family, friends, and I find these 5Ks to be fun, meaningful, and empowering," says Allan Cole, PhD, a Fox Trot 5K participant living with Parkinson's who has already committed to running the Virtual 5K/10K in October.

Participants are encouraged to register early. Registration is $40 per adult and $20 per child under age 13. All registrants who sign up before September 25 will be mailed a participant packet including a Virtual 5K/10K t-shirt and runner bib. Registration is now open at foxtrot.org . Those unable to complete the run or walk during the designated race period can still participate at their convenience. The Foundation also welcomes donations to the event to help meet its $500,000 fundraising goal.

The Virtual 5K/10K supports the mission of The Michael J. Fox Foundation to work urgently to speed development of better treatments and a much-needed cure for the estimated 6 million people worldwide living with Parkinson's disease. The Virtual 5K/10K is presented by American Airlines and sponsored in part by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Merz North America, Inc.

Register or donate to support the event at foxtrot.org .

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $900 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us on the Web , Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Related Links

www.michaeljfox.org

