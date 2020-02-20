The Michaels Organization and Highridge Costa Open Applicant Lottery for Hale Moena Kupuna

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels Management and Highridge Costa are excited to announce that they will hold a lottery for seniors interested in applying for an apartment at the soon-to-open Hale Moena Kupuna, a brand new affordable rental community in Kapolei on the island of O'ahu.

Located at 1020 Wakea Street in Kapolei, Hale Moena Kupuna is Phase 1 of an affordable, mixed use community that when fully complete will feature two 13-story residential towers and single-story commercial space. Rendering Courtesy SVA Architects.

The lottery is part of the pre-application process and will be used to create a waitlist for interested applicants. The community will offer 153 affordable apartment homes in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. All interested seniors (62 and older) can access the lottery application at this link.

All lottery entries will be randomized electronically to create an order for the waitlist for applicants. All applicants selected in the lottery will then be invited to complete a full application during the interview process.

The lottery drawing will be held on March 5, 2020, at 1001 Kamokila Blvd, Suite 315, Kapolei HI, 96707. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with refreshments served. At 10:30, Governor Ige and other local dignitaries will speak on the importance of Hale Moena Kupuna in meeting housing needs in Hawaii. The drawing will be held directly after the ceremony.

Developed by one of the nation's premier affordable housing developers, Highridge Costa, in partnership with Coastal Rim Properties of Honolulu, Hale Moena Kupuna is Phase 1 of a three-phase, mixed-use community for families and seniors that will also feature retail and commercial space.

All three phases of the development are being built along a three-acre block, with the residential apartments in two 13-story towers built to LEED Gold standards and neighborhood-serving retail on the ground floor.

Among the first high-rise residential projects in Kapolei, Hale Moena Kupuna will offer unobstructed mountain and ocean views to its residents, along with on-site parking and outdoor community space on a podium deck. Michaels Management will serve as the property manager and leasing agent for Hale Moena Kupuna.

The lottery event is open to the public, however, entrants unable to attend will be emailed the results of the lottery afterward, so attendance is not necessary. Those not selected in the lottery will be placed on the official application waitlist.

Residents are expected to begin the move-in process in March 2020. The lottery application form can be found here.

About Highridge Costa: Highridge Costa specializes in the development, financing, construction and asset management of affordable and mixed-income housing for families and seniors utilizing low-income housing tax credits, as well as other types of public and private financing.

About Coastal Rim Properties : Franco Mola, owner and president of Coastal Rim Properties, Inc., has successfully developed major projects throughout the Western United States and in the State of Hawaii for more than 30 years.

Media Contact: Laura Zaner, 856-988-5983; lzaner@tmo.com

