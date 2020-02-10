The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Announces Resident Scholarship Opportunities for the 2020/2021 Academic Year

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for college scholarships from residents of Michaels' affordable and military housing communities.

All residents with a high school diploma or equivalent who live in a Michaels owned or managed affordable or military living community are invited and encouraged to apply. The foundation has committed to awarding at least $750,000 in scholarship funds for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The application can be downloaded from the website: www.MichaelsScholars.com.

"At Michaels, our mission is to create communities that lift lives," said Michaels' Chief Executive Officer John J. O'Donnell. "We believe that mission mandates an investment in our residents, and there is no better investment we can make than in someone's education."

The foundation hopes to mark its 30th year anniversary with a record number of applications and by awarding a record amount of scholarships. In 2019, the foundation awarded more than one million dollars in scholarships to Michaels' residents for the academic year.

The Michaels Organization is a national leader in residential real estate and the largest privately held owner of affordable housing in the country. Since 1991, The Michaels Educational Foundation has awarded in excess of $8 million in scholarships to residents of the housing communities that Michaels owns and manages.

The scholarship awards, which range from $1,000 to $10,000 per student, are paid directly to the educational institution and can be used toward an undergraduate education at any accredited college, university, or vocational training program in the country.

All foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by companies and private individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's Founder and Chairman, Michael J. Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

All applications from residents of Michaels military and affordable living communities must be received by the educational foundation no later than April 15, 2020. Awards will be announced in June. (Scholarship applications for residents of Michaels' student living communities, which are administered separately, will be available in October.)

The application is posted on The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation website. Completed applications should be mailed to: Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

