The Michaels Organization Set to Begin Redevelopment of Ablett Village

CAMDEN, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Camden (HACC), along with its co-applicant, the City of Camden, has been awarded $35 million in Choice Neighborhood Implementation (CNI) funding for the transformation of Ablett Village, an obsolete public housing community located in the historic neighborhood of Cramer Hill. The Michaels Organization is HACC's private sector housing partner for the comprehensive redevelopment, which includes 425 new affordable homes, community amenities and abundant green space.

The Michaels Organization

"Ablett Village residents have been advocating for this community transformation, and now that transformation is becoming a reality," said Michaels' Vice President of Development Nicholas Cangelosi, Ablett Village's lead developer. "We have extraordinary plans that include more than just bricks and mortar; they include robust supportive services for residents, as well job training, educational, and career development programs."

U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Camden's CNI Award at an event held at Ablett Village on June 2.

"It's moments like this that remind us what is possible when we come together as a team," said Victor D. Figueroa, HACC Executive Director. "For years, HACC, the Cramer Hill community and our many partners have been working around a shared vision for a more equitable future in Ablett Village, one that especially benefits its residents with low to moderate incomes. And now with HUD's generous support, including the Jobs Plus Program that has been in place at Ablett for three years this August, we are excited to put our carefully developed plan into action."

The transformation plan includes four phases comprising 425 mixed-income homes for families and seniors, as well as health and wellness facilities, a fitness center, multipurpose rooms, recreation areas and facilities for community organizations. The largest phase will be constructed on the current Ablett Village site. The remaining phases will be constructed throughout the Cramer Hill community providing existing and current residents with tremendous access to the robust community amenities located throughout the Cramer Hill neighborhood.

All four phases will have a mix of incomes with units for returning Ablett Village residents, affordable units and units set aside for households with middle incomes.

Along with Michaels Development, other members of the development team include Michaels Management and Michaels Construction, along with Michaels supportive services partner, Better Tomorrows. Urban Practice is serving as the Architect. Construction on the first phase is anticipated to start approximately eight months from now.

About Michaels: The Michaels Organization is a national leader in residential real estate offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and finance. From single communities to comprehensive neighborhood revitalizations, Michaels has spent the last four decades crafting viable and financially successful housing solutions for a variety of markets including affordable, student, market-rate, and military housing communities. Serving 146,000 residents in more than 400 communities nationwide, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About HACC: The Housing Authority of the City of Camden (HACC) has been serving city residents since 1938, when its first development, Westfield Acres opened with 514 public housing units to meet the "household needs" of those times. Today, the Housing Authority serves over 9,000 residents through its Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Programs. Our portfolio has grown to include 16 Asset Management Properties (AMPs), two Rental Assistance Development Program (RADs) sites, as well as, HCVs scattered throughout Camden City and County.

