The MICHELIN Guide Announces New Stars in Washington, D.C.

"This starred selection highlights the remarkable strength and innovation of chefs and restaurants who continue to serve D.C.'s community of locals and tourists with high-quality cuisine," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Michelin inspectors were especially impressed to discover inspiring new restaurant openings, despite the challenges of the global health crisis."

Here's the list of new starred restaurants, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Jônt (Two Star)

This anticipated opening by Chef Ryan Ratino of Bresca is a showstopper with impeccable technique and pristine ingredients.

Cranes (One Star)

Spanish kaiseki is a unique concept for Washington, D.C. Chef Pepe Moncayo's menu is delightful and "unbound by geography."

Elcielo D.C. (One Star)

With locations in Medallín and Bogotá, this star-worthy tasting menu arrives to Washington D.C. courtesy of Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. The level of showmanship and flair is admirable.

Rooster & Owl (One Star)

Chef/owner Yuan Tang runs this delightful new venture in partnership with his wife Carey Tang. The menu is contemporary with global influences from Asia to Europe and everywhere in between.

Xiquet (One Star)

Chef Danny Lledo crafts an outstanding paella, but that is only a small part of the menu that focuses on a contemporary take of the Valencia region of Spain. The kitchen cooks with confidence, touches of elegance, subtlety and, of course, flavor.

The 2021 MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C., added a new distinction: the MICHELIN Green Star. Introduced in January 2020 with the MICHELIN Guide France, the MICHELIN Green Star recognizes restaurants with a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy and environmental protection.

Led by Chef Patrick O'Connell, the Inn at Little Washington was recognized as the first MICHELIN Green Star recipient in Washington, D.C. For more than 40 years, Chef O'Connell and his team have pioneered a regional American cuisine using products sourced from local farmers, ranchers and the Inn's own garden.



The MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C. Selection:

Bib Gourmands = (Good food at moderate price) 41 (Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey) 1 (Excellent cuisine, worth a detour) 3 (High quality cooking, worth a stop) 19 Cuisine types reflected in selection 39 Cuisine types starred restaurants 9 Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands 24

