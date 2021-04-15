The MICHELIN Guide Presents "Still Serving" Virtual Series in Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide announced a three-week "Still Serving" virtual series for the newest editions of its restaurant selections in the United States. Listings for the new restaurant selections will be published on the MICHELIN Guide Instagram channel .

City Date Washington, D.C., Bib Gourmands Tuesday, April 20 Washington, D.C., Star selections Thursday, April 22 Chicago Bib Gourmands Tuesday, April 27 Chicago Star selections Thursday, April 29 New York City Bib Gourmands Tuesday, May 4 New York City Star selections Thursday, May 6

"A monumental shift has taken place throughout the restaurant community, requiring everyone to pivot in their own unique way — The MICHELIN Guide, included," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The MICHELIN Guides. "We look forward to highlighting the accomplishments of the industry's most resilient restaurants, who, despite the toughest year, are still serving."

The "Still Serving" series is presented by Capital One. In addition to the highly anticipated Bib Gourmand and Star awards, the Guide will announce restaurants in the Plate category, the MICHELIN Green Star and special awards, including Sommelier and Young Chef.

"As the presenting sponsor of the 'Still Serving' series, Capital One is proud to celebrate the award recipients and their accomplishments during this challenging time," said Monica Bauder, head of branded card partnerships and experiences at Capital One. "Our customers are passionate about dining experiences, and we remain committed to supporting this vital industry."

The new selections will be available on the MICHELIN Guide iOS app. Download the app to explore all the Michelin-rated restaurants across the globe and book the world's most unique and exciting hotels. App users can also create and share their own restaurant and hotel wish lists.

Through integrations with our official booking partners, including OpenTable and Resy, app users can make reservations directly within the app.

