The Michigan Chamber, The Voice Of Business In Lansing

LANSING, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Chamber of Commerce, once again, is ranked the Most Effective Membership Lobbying Organization in Lansing by Michigan's Independent Source of News & Information, MIRS/EPIC-MRA. According to Lansing insiders, the 2021 survey marks the eighth time the Michigan Chamber of Commerce has won the title "most effective lobby organization."

"Most great accomplishments in life are the result of a team effort. We are proud of our work for our members and businesses across the state. The Michigan Chamber fights to protect free enterprise; connects Chamber members with state decision-makers; and strengthens the role of business in building Michigan's future," said Rich Studley, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "Thank you & congratulations to our visionary volunteer leaders; engaged Chamber members; and outstanding Chamber professionals on this great team accomplishment!"

MIRS conducted an independent survey of lawmakers, executive branch officials, lobbyists and association executives to determine who was the most influential organization in the State Capitol. As a result, the Michigan Chamber has been ranked the most effective membership lobbying organization in every MIRS/EPIC-MRA survey conducted to date. The survey began in 2005 and is conducted every two years.

"We are a strong champion of free enterprise and work tirelessly for our members. With five outstanding lobbyists, we fight every day to bring important issues in front of legislators," said Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Michigan Chamber. "This acknowledgement confirms our commitment to our members. At the Michigan Chamber, we work to protect, connect and strengthen Michigan's businesses."

In the survey issued by MIRS News, Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement, was recognized as one of the top two Best Association Lobbyists, with Jim Holcomb and Dan Papineau tied for fourth.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

