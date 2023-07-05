The Micro Perforated Films Market is to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2022 to 2027|APAC is estimated to contribute 48% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro-perforated films market is set to grow by USD 264.31 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging. The rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Micro-perforated films are used as stretch films and shrink films for raw meat products. Furthermore, the shelf life of raw meat products is improved due to the various properties of plastic films. The US shows significant growth in the use of plastic film for fresh meat packaging. The rising adoption of plastic film in the country increases the demand for micro-perforated films. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Perforated Films Market

The report on the micro-perforated films market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The micro-perforated films market covers the following areas:

Micro Perforated Films Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing confectionary market in North America is the major trend shaping the market. This growth is due to the changing consumer trends in the market, due to which many vendors are diversifying their portfolios. The increasing merger and acquisition (M&A) activities are the manufacturers' focus in the US. The micro-perforated PP packaging films are used for packing bread, cakes, and sandwiches, which are gaining popularity among consumers. For instance, fresh crusty bread items require a higher density of perforation than sliced bread. As a result, customized micro-perforated packaging films are witnessing a rise in demand in the confectionery market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The volatility in raw material prices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This volatility in raw materials is due to the supply and demand gap in the crude oil sector across the world. The cost of the end products majorly depends on the cost of the raw materials used in packaging solutions. The commonly used micro-perforated films are PP, LDPE, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET). Moreover, these vendors can limit the risk of fluctuating raw material prices by investing in proper commodity hedging instruments in the financial derivatives market. Hence, these changes in raw material prices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Micro Perforated Films Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The micro-perforated films market is segmented by material (PE, PP, PET, and others), application (fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionary, ready-to-eat food, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the PE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to the tremendous tensile strength of perforated PE films as these can withstand extreme stretching. Furthermore, these films are also used in the manufacturing of surgical coats, caps, and masks. The films are suitable for wet packaging products where a high level of airflow is required or when complete sealing is not needed. In addition, PE perforated film is harmless to the human body as they do not contain non-heavy metals or contain such metals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

ACE Plastics Co. Ltd.

Amcor Plc

Amerplast Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Bollore SE

Coveris Management GmbH

Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A.

Helion Xiamen Packaging Co. Ltd.

Industrial Bolsera Granadina S.A.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Korozo A.S.

LasX Industries Inc.

Mondi plc

MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG

Pathway Solutions Inc.

Penguin Plastics

Sealed Air Corp.

Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd.

TCL Packaging Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

Vendor Offering

ACE Plastics Co. Ltd. - The company offers micro-perforated films for bakery, confectionery, frozen food, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The company offers micro-perforated films for bakery, confectionery, frozen food, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Amcor Plc - The company offers micro-perforated films under its brand Life Span P-Plus films.

The company offers micro-perforated films under its brand Life Span P-Plus films. Berry Global Inc. - The company offers microperforated films through its subsidiary NORDFOLIEN GmbH.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The tube packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,753.7 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (cosmetic and oral care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), product (squeeze tubes, twist tubes, cartridges, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand from various end-user industries is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The agricultural films market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,252.46 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (LLDPE, LDPE, reclaim, HDPE, and others), application (mulch films, greenhouse films, and silage films), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The need to increase agricultural yield is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Micro Perforated Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 264.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACE Plastics Co. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Bollore SE, Coveris Management GmbH, Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A., Helion Xiamen Packaging Co. Ltd., Industrial Bolsera Granadina S.A., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Korozo A.S., LasX Industries Inc., Mondi plc, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Pathway Solutions Inc., Penguin Plastics, Sealed Air Corp., Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd., TCL Packaging Ltd., and UFlex Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global micro perforated films market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global micro perforated films market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Fresh fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Fresh fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Fresh fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Fresh fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Fresh fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ready to eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Ready to eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Ready to eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Ready to eat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Ready to eat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACE Plastics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ACE Plastics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ACE Plastics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ACE Plastics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Amerplast Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Amerplast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amerplast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Amerplast Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 135: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Bollore SE

Exhibit 140: Bollore SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bollore SE - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Bollore SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Bollore SE - Segment focus

12.8 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 144: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A.

Exhibit 147: Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Extrusion de Resinas Vinílicas S.A. - Key offerings

12.10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Exhibit 150: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Korozo A.S.

Exhibit 153: Korozo A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Korozo A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Korozo A.S. - Key offerings

12.12 Mondi plc

Exhibit 156: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 159: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.13 Penguin Plastics

Exhibit 161: Penguin Plastics - Overview



Exhibit 162: Penguin Plastics - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Penguin Plastics - Key offerings

12.14 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 164: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 TCL Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 172: TCL Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: TCL Packaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: TCL Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 UFlex Ltd.

Exhibit 175: UFlex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: UFlex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: UFlex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 178: UFlex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: UFlex Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio