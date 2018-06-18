LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players



Summary

The worldwide pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from approximately $1.1 trillion in 2016 to $1.5 trillion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. The ten major developed markets are expected to cover 67% of global spending by 2021, which is 1% less than their share in 2016. Growth will be driven by global demographic and economic trends, including a rapidly aging global population and an associated rise in chronic diseases; increased urbanization; higher disposable income; greater government expenditure on healthcare; and growing demand for more effective treatments.



The pharmaceutical sector can be divided into various categories based on revenue, comprising large, mid-size and small pharma companies. The mid-size sector, which is the focus of this report, consists of 82 companies with revenue ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, while small and large companies fall below and above this threshold, respectively.



Most mid-size pharma companies are focusing heavily on developing a portfolio of generic products covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Additionally, the top mid-size companies are involved in the end-to-end development of innovative products, although in these cases their focus is limited to specific therapy areas.



A few mid-size companies diverge from the typical trends and are particularly focused on rare diseases, such as the Alexion Pharmaceuticals. In these ways mid-size companies can be seen to be different to large pharma companies, which almost all focus on end-to-end product development covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Large pharma companies have sufficient investment capability and human resources to support a wider variety of R&D activities than mid-size pharma.



The report "The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players" focuses on comparative analysis of mid-size pharma companies and the strategies followed in order to sustain and grow in the market, from data covering over 80 mid-size companies - both those focused exclusively on pharma, and those also involved in other divisions of healthcare, such as medical devices, in addition to pharma products.



Companies mentioned: Daiichi Sankyo, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Les Laboratories Servier, Sun Pharmaceutical, Endo International, Mallinckrodt, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Taisho Pharmaceutical.



Scope

- How can the mid-sized pharma segment be defined in general, and what is its role in the industry?

- Which mid-size pharma companies are on the leaders in terms of revenue, R&D expenditure, number of R&D products, marketed products and number of employees in 2016?

- What is the revenue forecast for the key mid-size companies in 2023?

- What are the key marketed products of the top mid-size pharma companies? What were the global sales figures in 2016 and what are the forecasts for 2023 for these products?

- Which therapy areas are the key mid-size companies are focusing on? What are the global sales forecasts of late-stage pipeline products that are set to enter the market during the forecast period?

- What was the year-on-year revenue growth and year-on-year R&D expenditure of key mid-size pharma companies between 2014 and 2016?

- What are the key strategies followed by mid-size pharma companies to improve their revenue and push towards joining the large pharma segment?

- What are the key challenges faced by mid-size pharma companies?



Reasons to buy

- Interpret the key players in the mid-size pharma segment through the analysis of companies, particularly based on R&D investments, year-on-year revenue and R&D expenditure, and pipeline and marketed products.

- Gain insights on how mid-size pharma companies have explored new technologies to shape their current portfolios and R&D pipelines.

- Understand the detailed profiling of top mid-size pharma companies based on their revenue in 2016. The profiling of the companies includes top-selling marketed products, major late-stage pipeline products expected to enter into the market in the near future and their forecasts, and key deals analysis.

- Recognize the various challenges faced by mid-size pharma companies.

- Understand the major growth strategies followed by mid-size pharma companies in recent years.



