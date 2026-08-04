The Middle Class Is Out of Reach: Workers Fall $52,000 Short in Every Major U.S. Metro

A new analysis of MIT, BEA, and BLS data shows that in every major U.S. metro, the median wage falls short of the estimated income a single adult needs to live a stable, middle-class life.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPerfectResume®, a premium resume-building service, has released the Salary Needed to Live Middle Class report, revealing that the median worker cannot afford a stable, middle-class lifestyle in any of the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

The analysis, based on data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, calculates the estimated gross annual salary a single adult needs to cover housing, transportation, food, healthcare, retirement savings, emergency savings, and modest discretionary spending in each of the 50 largest metros. MyPerfectResume calls this the middle-class lifestyle threshold.

Across the 50 largest metros, the average estimated middle-class lifestyle threshold is $104,681. The average median wage is just $52,460, leaving the typical worker $52,221 short per year. In no metro does the median wage meet the estimated threshold.

Key Findings

No major U.S. metro meets the middle-class lifestyle threshold. In all 50 metros analyzed, the median wage falls below the estimated income needed for financial stability.

In all 50 metros analyzed, the median wage falls below the estimated income needed for financial stability. The average worker falls more than $52,000 short per year. Across the 50 largest metros, the average estimated threshold is $104,681, compared with an average median wage of $52,460.

Across the 50 largest metros, the average estimated threshold is $104,681, compared with an average median wage of $52,460. San Jose is the most expensive metro for middle-class stability. A single adult needs an estimated $156,908, while the median wage is $82,430.

A single adult needs an estimated $156,908, while the median wage is $82,430. Honolulu has the largest wage-to-cost gap. The estimated middle-class lifestyle threshold is 176.7% higher than the median wage.

The estimated middle-class lifestyle threshold is 176.7% higher than the median wage. Eight major metros require more than $130,000. San Jose, Honolulu, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington D.C., and Seattle all exceed that level.

San Jose, Honolulu, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington D.C., and Seattle all exceed that level. Even the most affordable metros remain out of reach. Birmingham, Memphis, and Tulsa have the lowest thresholds, but their median wages still fall $38,000 to $41,000 short.

"Workers are not just dealing with higher prices," said Dr. Jasmine Escalera, Career Expert at MyPerfectResume. "They are dealing with a widening gap between what jobs pay and what it costs to live a financially stable life. This data shows that the struggle to reach the middle class is not limited to expensive coastal cities. Even in more affordable metros, median wages are not keeping pace with the cost of basic stability."

The Middle-Class Income Gap Is Nationwide

The report found that the affordability gap exists in every major U.S. metro analyzed, from high-cost coastal markets to lower-cost cities in the South and Midwest.

In San Jose, the most expensive metro in the analysis, a single adult needs an estimated $156,908 to maintain a middle-class lifestyle. That is $74,478 more than the metro's median wage of $82,430.

Honolulu ranks second in estimated threshold at $149,002, but has the largest percentage gap. The median wage there is $53,840, leaving workers an estimated $95,162 short of the middle-class lifestyle threshold.

New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington D.C., and Seattle also rank among the most expensive metros, with estimated middle-class lifestyle thresholds above $130,000.

Most Expensive Metros for Middle-Class Stability

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: $156,908 estimated threshold, $82,430 median wage, $74,478 gap. Honolulu, HI: $149,002 estimated threshold, $53,840 median wage, $95,162 gap. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: $142,229 estimated threshold, $60,580 median wage, $81,649 gap. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA: $136,586 estimated threshold, $56,420 median wage, $80,166 gap. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA: $134,089 estimated threshold, $57,340 median wage, $76,749 gap.

Most Affordable Metros Are Still Out of Reach

The most affordable metros in the analysis are concentrated in the South and Midwest, but lower costs do not eliminate the wage gap.

Birmingham, Alabama, has the lowest estimated middle-class lifestyle threshold at $83,500, but the median wage is just $45,380, leaving workers an estimated $38,120 short.

Memphis and Tulsa also rank among the most affordable major metros, with estimated thresholds below $85,000. Both still have median wages well below the level needed for financial stability.

Most Affordable Metros for Middle-Class Stability

Birmingham-Hoover, AL: $83,500 estimated threshold, $45,380 median wage, $38,120 gap. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: $83,841 estimated threshold, $43,160 median wage, $40,681 gap. Tulsa, OK: $84,524 estimated threshold, $46,120 median wage, $38,404 gap. Oklahoma City, OK: $85,643 estimated threshold, $44,580 median wage, $41,063 gap. Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: $88,339 estimated threshold, $46,820 median wage, $41,519 gap.

Most Affordable Metros for Middle-Class Stability

Birmingham-Hoover, AL: $83,500 estimated threshold, $45,380 median wage, $38,120 gap. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: $83,841 estimated threshold, $43,160 median wage, $40,681 gap. Tulsa, OK: $84,524 estimated threshold, $46,120 median wage, $38,404 gap. Oklahoma City, OK: $85,643 estimated threshold, $44,580 median wage, $41,063 gap. Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: $88,339 estimated threshold, $46,820 median wage, $41,519 gap.

To view the full report, visit: myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/salary-needed-to-live-middle-class-by-city

For media inquiries or to speak with Dr. Jasmine Escalera, contact Nathan Barber, Public Relations Specialist, at [email protected].

Methodology

This analysis was conducted by MyPerfectResume using publicly available data from three federal sources.

To estimate a middle-class lifestyle threshold for each metro, MyPerfectResume began with the MIT Living Wage Calculator (2024), developed by Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier at the MIT Poverty in America Project. The Living Wage represents the minimum annual income a single adult with no dependents needs to cover essential costs, including housing, food, transportation, and healthcare, using local source data, including HUD Fair Market Rents and USDA food plan costs.

Because the MIT Living Wage reflects bare survival rather than a comfortable middle-class standard, a 2.0x multiplier was conceptually applied to approximate a lifestyle that includes retirement savings, an emergency buffer, and modest discretionary spending. This multiplier is grounded in Urban Institute research, placing comfortable middle-class spending at approximately 1.8x to 2.5x the poverty/survival baseline for single adults.

In practice, the 2.0x is built directly into the formula: the MIT Living Wage provides the survival baseline (the first half), and the BEA Regional Price Parities adjust the discretionary portion (the second half) for local prices. The RPP is applied only to the added portion, not to the survival baseline that MIT already prices locally. This avoids double-counting geographic cost differences. The full formula is: Threshold = MIT_LW x (1 + RPP/100) / 0.78. At the national average RPP of 100, this produces (1 + 100/100) = 2.0, meaning the formula is exactly 2.0x on average. In higher-cost metros, the effective multiplier rises slightly; in lower-cost metros, it falls slightly, which is what local price adjustment is designed to do. The 0.78 divisor converts the after-tax spending basket to a gross salary, assuming a ~22% effective combined federal and state income tax rate.

To measure the gap, each metro's estimated threshold was compared against the median annual wage for all occupations combined in that metro, drawn from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program (2023).

Sensitivity test: Because the 2.0x multiplier is a methodological choice rather than a universal standard, we tested the results at three multiplier levels. At 1.8x, 50 of 50 metros fail to meet the estimated threshold. At 2.0x, 50 of 50 metros fail. At 2.2x, 50 of 50 metros fail. The finding that no major metro closes the gap is consistent across the full range of reasonable multiplier assumptions.

Data Sources

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