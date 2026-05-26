Nearly 1 in 4 Workers Is Over 55--And That Share Is Still Rising

A new analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that older workers are reshaping the labor market, with some occupations nearing large-scale retirement turnover.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPerfectResume®, a premium resume-building service, has released its new Workforce Aging Report, revealing that nearly one in four U.S. workers is now age 55 or older. Drawing on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Current Population Survey (CPS), the analysis highlights a major demographic shift reshaping retirement patterns, labor supply, and workforce stability across industries.

Key Findings

Nearly 1 in 4 workers is 55+: Older workers now make up 23.2% of the U.S. workforce.

Older workers now make up 23.2% of the U.S. workforce. Older workforce growth outpaces total employment growth: Workers aged 55+ grew by 17.3% since 2014, compared with 11.7% overall.

Workers aged 55+ grew by 17.3% since 2014, compared with 11.7% overall. Workers 65+ surged: The number of workers age 65 and older increased by more than 40% over the past decade.

The number of workers age 65 and older increased by more than 40% over the past decade. Retirement-heavy roles are widespread: Some occupations already have 30–50% of workers nearing retirement age.

Some occupations already have 30–50% of workers nearing retirement age. Certain jobs are aging rapidly: Multiple occupations saw 5–10+ percentage point increases in older workers.

Multiple occupations saw 5–10+ percentage point increases in older workers. "Aging out" risk is emerging: Several occupations are both heavily concentrated with older workers and continuing to age quickly.

"Workforce aging is no longer a future issue; it is happening right now across the American labor market," said Dr. Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "As more workers delay retirement and some industries struggle to attract younger talent, employers may face growing pressure to plan for succession, retention, and knowledge transfer."

The Workforce Didn't Just Grow, It Got Older

Total U.S. employment increased by 17.2 million workers between 2014 and 2025, representing an 11.7% rise.

Workers age 55 and older grew by 5.6 million during the same period, a 17.3% increase.

Older workers now make up 23.2% of the workforce, up from 22.1% a decade ago.

Even a one-point increase is significant in a workforce this large, representing millions of people and a meaningful structural shift in labor force demographics.

The 65+ Workforce Is Growing Fastest

The most dramatic increase came among workers aged 65 and older.

2014: 8.0 million workers age 65+

2025: 11.4 million workers age 65+

Growth: More than 40%

Oldest Occupations in America

Some occupations already have a large share of workers nearing retirement age, raising long-term staffing concerns.

Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural managers — 54.44% School bus drivers — 51.90% Transit and intercity bus drivers — 48.13% Clergy — 41.48% Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks — 39.95%

Fastest-Aging Occupations

Some jobs are not only older, but they are also aging rapidly, suggesting fewer younger workers are entering the pipeline.

Credit counselors and loan officers — +10.29 percentage points Maids and housekeeping cleaners — +9.03 points Food preparation workers — +8.09 points Billing and posting clerks — +7.59 points Welding, soldering, and brazing workers — +6.26 points

Jobs Most at Risk of Aging Out

Several occupations combine a high share of older workers with rapid aging trends, increasing the risk of labor shortages as retirements accelerate.

Laundry and dry-cleaning workers — 43.2%, +13.1 points Payroll and timekeeping clerks — 35.4%, +9.4 points Personal care aides — 34.2%, +6.1 points Lodging managers — 34.1%, +9.5 points Machinists — 33.1%, +8.5 points

To view the full report and more information, please contact Nathan Barber, public relations specialist, at [email protected] or visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/oldest-occupations

Methodology

This analysis was conducted by MyPerfectResume using publicly available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Current Population Survey (CPS), Table A-11b, which tracks employment by detailed occupation and age. Data from 2014 and 2025 were compared to evaluate changes in the share of workers age 55 and older across the national workforce and within occupations. Only occupations with substantial employment levels were included.

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SOURCE MyPerfectResume